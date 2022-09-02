One taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash involving ambulance on A92 south of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash involving ambulance on A92 south of Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
September 2, 2022, 12:58 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 6:21 pm
Police were called to a crash on the A92 northbound carriageway heading to Bridge of Dee just after the Charleston flyover. Pic by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Police were called to a crash on the A92 northbound carriageway heading to Bridge of Dee just after the Charleston flyover. Pic by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

One person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

Police were alerted to a three-vehicle incident on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at around 11.55am.

The ambulance was transporting a non-emergency patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, when the crash happened between Bridge of Dee and Charlestown.

Two other cars were involved in the incident.

A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed the patient was not hurt and was taken to ARI by another crew member.

One paramedic was also taken to hospital for a check-up.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our ambulances on the A92 at Kincorth while transporting a patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on a non-emergency call today.

“One of our staff members was checked over at hospital and the patient, who was not injured, was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by another crew.”

The road was closed for several hours, with traffic building up in both directions.

Stagecoach also warned travellers to expect delays and diversions on their services 7, 7B ad X7.

Damage was caused to the front of the ambulance. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.55am on Friday, September 2, police were called to a report of a crash involving two cars and an ambulance on the A92 near Charleston.

“The road was closed and later reopened. One person was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

