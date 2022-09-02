One taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash involving ambulance on A92 south of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

Police were alerted to a three-vehicle incident on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at around 11.55am.

The ambulance was transporting a non-emergency patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, when the crash happened between Bridge of Dee and Charlestown.

Two other cars were involved in the incident.

A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed the patient was not hurt and was taken to ARI by another crew member.

One paramedic was also taken to hospital for a check-up.

The spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our ambulances on the A92 at Kincorth while transporting a patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on a non-emergency call today.

“One of our staff members was checked over at hospital and the patient, who was not injured, was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by another crew.”

The road was closed for several hours, with traffic building up in both directions.

Stagecoach also warned travellers to expect delays and diversions on their services 7, 7B ad X7.

Damage was caused to the front of the ambulance. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.55am on Friday, September 2, police were called to a report of a crash involving two cars and an ambulance on the A92 near Charleston.

“The road was closed and later reopened. One person was taken to hospital to be checked over.”