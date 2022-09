Aberdeen’s November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittodrie will host Friday night football in November when Aberdeen face Hibs at Pittodrie.

The Dons clash with Hibs has been rescheduled to Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 5 at 3pm.

🗓️ Our game with @HibernianFC at Pittodrie, originally scheduled for Saturday 5th November, will now take place on Friday 4th November. Kick-off 7:30pm.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/IsDWBQLHgB — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 2, 2022

Aberdeen will play back-to-back weekday evening fixtures in November.

After playing Hibs they will then travel to Livingston on Premiership action for a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday, November 9.