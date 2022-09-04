GALLERY: The best north-east snaps from the Tour of Britain By Cameron Roy September 4, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:09 am 0 Cyclists line up at the start of the race on Union Street in Aberdeen for the Tour of Britain. Picture by KATH FLANNERY/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Other sports Finn Crockett keen to build on opening stage display at AJ Bell Tour of… 0 New Zealand's Corbin Strong says opening stage victory on AJ Bell Tour of Britain… Cricket: Grade 1 title joy for Knight Riders Highland Stags target UK American football title in showdown with Bristol Apache in London 0 Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title shot 0 Neil Fachie hopes Tour of Britain will be inspirational Run Garioch to return in 2023 - and entries open this weekend Cricket: Aberdeen Grades season set for thrilling final day Finn Crockett keen to ride Commonwealth Games wave into Tour of Britain Olympic champion Tom Pidcock to lead INEOS Grenadiers in Tour of Britain More from Press and Journal 'Creating long-lasting legacy': Tour of Britain success cements the north-east as cycling destination 0 Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close 0 GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree? 0 Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes 0 Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale 0 Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…