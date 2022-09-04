GALLERY: The best north-east snaps from the Tour of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

GALLERY: The best north-east snaps from the Tour of Britain

By Cameron Roy
September 4, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:09 am
Cyclists line up at the start of the race on Union Street in Aberdeen for the Tour of Britain. Picture by KATH FLANNERY/DC Thomson
Cyclists line up at the start of the race on Union Street in Aberdeen for the Tour of Britain. Picture by KATH FLANNERY/DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Strathpeffer road cyclist Finn Crockett. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (12931176bd)
Finn Crockett keen to build on opening stage display at AJ Bell Tour of…
0
Corbin Strong of team Israel - Premier Tech celebrates winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre.
New Zealand's Corbin Strong says opening stage victory on AJ Bell Tour of Britain…
Knight Riders claimed their first ever Grade 1 title.
Cricket: Grade 1 title joy for Knight Riders
Highland Stags will compete against Bristol Apache for the right to become UK Division 2 champions, Photo by Arron McIntyre
Highland Stags target UK American football title in showdown with Bristol Apache in London
0
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart is set to compete in the Last Man Standing event.
Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title shot
0
CR0037816 Neil and Lora Fachie speaking about their careers and para-sport at Inverurie Town Hall. Picture by Kenny Elrick 01/09/2022
Neil Fachie hopes Tour of Britain will be inspirational
The event's junior races also proved to be a huge hit on the day. Picture by Chris Sumner
Run Garioch to return in 2023 - and entries open this weekend
A cricket ball on the boundary .
Cricket: Aberdeen Grades season set for thrilling final day
Finn Crockett at the road race during the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Finn Crockett keen to ride Commonwealth Games wave into Tour of Britain
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock has been confirmed for the Tour of Britain. (Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock to lead INEOS Grenadiers in Tour of Britain

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating long-lasting legacy': Tour of Britain success cements the north-east as cycling destination
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…