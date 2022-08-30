Tour of Britain: All of the events taking place in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tour of Britain: All of the events taking place in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend

By Cameron Roy
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:42 pm
Jumbo Visma's Wout van Aert takes victory at the Tour of Britain last year in Aberdeen. Photo by SWpix.com/Shutterstock
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will host a series of events this weekend to celebrate the opening stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

It will be the first time the north-east has ever hosted the start of the event since it began in 1945.

About 120 of the world’s best cyclists will be coming to compete.

But Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils hope to use the event to give grassroots cycling a boost too.

Aberdeen will be running the Getabout cycling festival and Cycle Aberdeenshire has also planned a series of events.

See the interactive map below for the full 112-mile route.

The events will see the north-east play host to days of cycling fun, ahead of the Tour of Britain, which will begin in Aberdeen on September 4 and finish at the Glenshee Ski Centre.

But what events will be taking place over the weekend?

Bike Blethers in Inverurie

Para-cycling couple Neil and Lora Fachie.

One of the first events to begin the festivities is the talk Bike Blethers by Para-Cycling husband and wife Neil Fachie and Lora Fachie.

They will be there to share stories of sporting success across the Paralympics, World Championships, and the Commonwealth Games.

It promises to be a truly inspiring evening and a must-see event ahead of the opening stage three days later.

It will be held at Inverurie Town Hall on Thursday September 1, from 7.30-9.30pm. To get tickets visit, here.

Freewheel to Macduff

Macduff Marine Aquarium. Pictures by Jason Hedges

On the weekend of the race, the Macduff Marine Aquarium will be offering those who park their bike in the cycle stands free entry.

The Freewheel to Macduff will allow for one free visit per cyclist.

For more information visit here.

Alford Grampian Transport Museum

Grampian Transport Museum, Alford. Photo byWullie Marr/DCT Media

Near the competition’s route is the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford. It will be hosting a number of cycling-related activities.

Families will be able to book a session on the outdoor track and bring their bikes with them for a safe and traffic-free ride.

An outdoor cycle track and climbing wall will be available free of charge.

Also on show will also be a fine collection of bicycles from across the last century and beyond.

Inverurie town centre

As the 2022 Stage 1 route visits a slightly more urban route than last year, Inverurie town centre will make up part of the route.

Inverurie Events will be promoting a cycling-themed morning of activities before the spectacular sight of the peloton racing comes racing through the heart of the Garioch and Inverurie Town Hall.

There will also be food and drink vans, a pipeband, cycling-related stalls and cycle clubs in the town.

For more information, follow the events page on Facebook.

A Highland cow as the peloton passes Stage 8 in Stonehaven last year. Photo by </p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>

Getabout Hidden Item Competition

When it comes to Aberdeen City, the council have announced the return of the Getabout Hidden Item Competition on Saturday September 3.

Getabout branded items, or objects related to cycling, have been hidden in 15 shop windows across Aberdeen city centre for people of all ages to find in a treasure-hunt style challenge.

Once all items have been found, participants will receive a voucher for a free scoop of ice cream from the Mackie’s shop in Marischal Square.

They will also have the opportunity to enter into a draw to win one of four £250 bike shop vouchers.

Forms can be collected from the Getabout Stall on Union Street between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard.

The Getabout Aberdeen Cycling Festival has been planned by the council. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Window Dressing Competition

Businesses across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to take part in a window dressing competition to help build excitement for the Tour of Britain.

Have a look through the shops to see if you can spot the best one.

Racing for all ages on Saturday

As part of the Aberdeen Cycling Festival, Scottish Cycling North East will be running a day of racing prior to the Tour of Britain on Saturday September 3.

It will give the opportunity to ride the circuit for all ages.

There will be open races for the Youths, with Senior and Junior male and female riders competing for Scottish National Criterium Championship titles.

It will end with the Scottish National Criterium Championships for senior and junior riders, the first to be held in a city centre since 2016.

The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

What else will be on in Aberdeen?

The full list of events in the city is listed below:

  • The Clan Cycle Stunt Show: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12.20-12.40pm
  • Seagulls (Walkabout Act): Union Street 1-1.30pm and 4.30-5pm
  • The Clan Cycle Stunt Show: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 2.10-2.30pm
  • Big Rory and Ochie the Dog (Walkabout Act): Union Street 2.50-3.20pm
  • The Clan Cycle Stunt Show: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 4-4.20pm
  • Face Painting: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street  12-5pm
  • Climbing Wall: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm
  • Techfest: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm
  • Graham Benson (Walkabout Act): Union Street 12-5pm
  • Balloon Modellers (Walkabout Act): Union Street 12-5pm
  • Cycle Pump Track: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street  12-5pm
  • Dr Bike: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm
  • Wheelie Fun: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm
  • Bungee Trampolines: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm
  • Sustrans – Pedal Cinema: Between Market Street and Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm

For those unable to attend any of the events, they can follow the action on TV.

ITV4 will be broadcasting the race live at every stage and will also have a nightly highlights show.

How hard is this year’s Tour of Britain route?

Tour of Britain: How will this year’s Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stage test the cyclists?

