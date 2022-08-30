Tour of Britain: All of the events taking place in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will host a series of events this weekend to celebrate the opening stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

It will be the first time the north-east has ever hosted the start of the event since it began in 1945.

About 120 of the world’s best cyclists will be coming to compete.

But Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils hope to use the event to give grassroots cycling a boost too.

Aberdeen will be running the Getabout cycling festival and Cycle Aberdeenshire has also planned a series of events.

See the interactive map below for the full 112-mile route.

The events will see the north-east play host to days of cycling fun, ahead of the Tour of Britain, which will begin in Aberdeen on September 4 and finish at the Glenshee Ski Centre.

But what events will be taking place over the weekend?

Bike Blethers in Inverurie

One of the first events to begin the festivities is the talk Bike Blethers by Para-Cycling husband and wife Neil Fachie and Lora Fachie.

They will be there to share stories of sporting success across the Paralympics, World Championships, and the Commonwealth Games.

It promises to be a truly inspiring evening and a must-see event ahead of the opening stage three days later.

It will be held at Inverurie Town Hall on Thursday September 1, from 7.30-9.30pm. To get tickets visit, here.

Freewheel to Macduff

On the weekend of the race, the Macduff Marine Aquarium will be offering those who park their bike in the cycle stands free entry.

The Freewheel to Macduff will allow for one free visit per cyclist.

For more information visit here.

Alford Grampian Transport Museum

Near the competition’s route is the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford. It will be hosting a number of cycling-related activities.

Families will be able to book a session on the outdoor track and bring their bikes with them for a safe and traffic-free ride.

An outdoor cycle track and climbing wall will be available free of charge.

Also on show will also be a fine collection of bicycles from across the last century and beyond.

Inverurie town centre

As the 2022 Stage 1 route visits a slightly more urban route than last year, Inverurie town centre will make up part of the route.

Inverurie Events will be promoting a cycling-themed morning of activities before the spectacular sight of the peloton racing comes racing through the heart of the Garioch and Inverurie Town Hall.

There will also be food and drink vans, a pipeband, cycling-related stalls and cycle clubs in the town.

For more information, follow the events page on Facebook.

Getabout Hidden Item Competition

When it comes to Aberdeen City, the council have announced the return of the Getabout Hidden Item Competition on Saturday September 3.

Getabout branded items, or objects related to cycling, have been hidden in 15 shop windows across Aberdeen city centre for people of all ages to find in a treasure-hunt style challenge.

Once all items have been found, participants will receive a voucher for a free scoop of ice cream from the Mackie’s shop in Marischal Square.

They will also have the opportunity to enter into a draw to win one of four £250 bike shop vouchers.

Forms can be collected from the Getabout Stall on Union Street between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard.

Window Dressing Competition

Businesses across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to take part in a window dressing competition to help build excitement for the Tour of Britain.

Have a look through the shops to see if you can spot the best one.

Racing for all ages on Saturday

As part of the Aberdeen Cycling Festival, Scottish Cycling North East will be running a day of racing prior to the Tour of Britain on Saturday September 3.

It will give the opportunity to ride the circuit for all ages.

There will be open races for the Youths, with Senior and Junior male and female riders competing for Scottish National Criterium Championship titles.

It will end with the Scottish National Criterium Championships for senior and junior riders, the first to be held in a city centre since 2016.

What else will be on in Aberdeen?

The full list of events in the city is listed below:

The Clan Cycle Stunt Show : Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12.20-12.40pm

: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12.20-12.40pm Seagulls (Walkabout Act): Union Street 1-1.30pm and 4.30-5pm

Union Street 1-1.30pm and 4.30-5pm The Clan Cycle Stunt Show: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 2.10-2.30pm

Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 2.10-2.30pm Big Rory and Ochie the Dog (Walkabout Act): Union Street 2.50-3.20pm

Union Street 2.50-3.20pm The Clan Cycle Stunt Show: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 4-4.20pm

Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 4-4.20pm Face Painting: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm

Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm Climbing Wall: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm

Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm Techfest: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm

Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm Graham Benson (Walkabout Act): Union Street 12-5pm

Union Street 12-5pm Balloon Modellers (Walkabout Act): Union Street 12-5pm

Union Street 12-5pm Cycle Pump Track: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm

Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm Dr Bike: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm

Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm Wheelie Fun: Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm

Between Crown Street and Bridge Street 12-5pm Bungee Trampolines: Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm

Between Market Street and St Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm Sustrans – Pedal Cinema: Between Market Street and Nicholas Kirkyard 12-5pm

For those unable to attend any of the events, they can follow the action on TV.

ITV4 will be broadcasting the race live at every stage and will also have a nightly highlights show.

How hard is this year’s Tour of Britain route?