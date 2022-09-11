‘God Save The King’: The Aberdeen proclamation of King Charles III

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheers of “God save the King” rang around the Castlegate as Aberdeen formally proclaimed the new monarch, Charles III.

The Lord Lieutenant David Cameron led the accession ceremony, less than an hour after the Queen’s cortege had left the city.

City dignitaries had raced back to the historic square as soon as the cars rolled over the King George VI bridge.

The proclamation ceremony, on the steps of the historic Mercat Cross, had to be completed by 1pm.

Sheriff Philip Mann made the proclamation for the small crowd gathered in the cobbled square.

The bailies of the council – red, fur-hooded cloaks billowing in the breeze – were among those gathered, alongside councillors and city officials.

Sheriff Mann told The P&J: “It is an incredible honour. It is an event that will happen once in my lifetime, though younger people may have other events like this.

“It’s not very often you get to do something of this nature, so it really was a tremendous honour.”

The party, a long line led by the becloaked city leaders, then trailed back to Aberdeen Town House.

There, they watched the proclamation being hung outside the door.

In the hours before the brief – but historic – ceremony, thousands had lined the streets to pay their respects to the UK’s longest serving monarch.

Former armed service personnel lined the streets with medals pinned to their blazers, while others waved Union Flags.

Others, like the congregation of Aberdeen’s Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House, brought colourful robes to the occasion.

Pastor Joe Ochei and his church choir stood on Great Western Road where they could be heard singing in harmony.

A rousing rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ could be heard while they waited for the coffin to make its way past.

Originally from Nigeria, the pastor said: “We come out here today to pay our last respects.

“Also we want to thank god for giving us such a wonderful and gracious lady as the Queen of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth of Nations”.