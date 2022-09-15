Woman taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash near Newmachar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A947 near Newmachar.

The incident occurred at around 5.45pm this evening on the A947 Newmachar to Dyce road.

Emergency services attended the scene near Newmachar. Four vehicles were involved in the incident and one woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on the A947 near Newmachar at around 5.45pm on Thursday, September 15.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”