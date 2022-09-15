Police issue appeal to help trace missing Aberdeenshire man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Lewis Adams who has been reported missing from Portsoy area.

The 47-year-old was last seen in the Aberdeenshire town on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Adams is described as being 6ft tall, of large build with brown receding hair.

He was last seen wearing grey joggers and Adidas trainers.

Police have now issued a public appeal to help trace the whereabouts of Mr Adams.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2281 of 14 September.