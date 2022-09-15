Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two cars have been involved in a crash near Loch of Skene.

Emergency services were called to the A944 Straik Road at around 11.45am on Thursday.

It is understood a section of the road has been closed with traffic building between Westhill and Dunecht.

Three fire appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen Central and Inverurie.

A fire service spokesman said: “We got a call at 11.44am from ambulance to assist with a two-car crash on the A944 near Loch of Skene.

“We mobilised three appliances and crews made the vehicles safe.”

The stop message came in at 12.16pm.

More to follow.