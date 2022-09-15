Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene

Two cars have been involved in a crash near Loch of Skene.
Emergency services were called to the A944 Straik Road at around 11.45am on Thursday.
It is understood a section of the road has been closed with traffic building between Westhill and Dunecht.
Three fire appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen Central and Inverurie.
A fire service spokesman said: “We got a call at 11.44am from ambulance to assist with a two-car crash on the A944 near Loch of Skene.
“We mobilised three appliances and crews made the vehicles safe.”
The stop message came in at 12.16pm.
More to follow.