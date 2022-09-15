Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end of the Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to keep up the pressure at the top end of the Premiership table

By Sean Wallace
September 15, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Boss Jim Goodwin has challenged Aberdeen to keep the pressure on at the top end of the Premiership table.

Unbeaten in three Premiership matches, Aberdeen sit third in the table ahead of a trip to Hibs on Saturday.

The Reds’ scheduled home clash against struggling Rangers last Saturday was postponed following the passing of the Queen.

All fixtures across Scotland were cancelled as a mark of respect.

Had Aberdeen defeated troubled Rangers they would have leap-frogged the Ibrox club into second place in the Premiership.

Rangers had lost two successive games 4-0 to Celtic and Ajax in the build up to the postponed game with the Dons.

Goodwin would have preferred for the Gers clash to go ahead as the Reds were in good form.

Now he has urged the Dons to bounce back from the frustration of that postponement by taking three points at Easter Road.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-1 draw with Ross County.

He said: “When you are playing well as we were then you don’t want any kind of a break.

“You want to try to maintain that momentum.

“For the guys involved in European football it is a hectic schedule and you could argue that they would have been satisfied with a weekend off.

“But for ourselves we wanted the games to go ahead and we were disappointed because of the good form that we were in.

“I think we are all delighted that football is back up and running this weekend.

“We have had a good week training and the guys are in a good place so we are looking forward to a big game now against a decent Hibs team.

“We have got to go there and be confident in the way we are playing at the moment.

“And have a good, positive approach to the game.”

Anthony Stewart during an Aberdeen training session in preparation for the Rangers game which was postponed.

No better time to play Rangers?

There was a perception amongst many Aberdeen supporters that there would never be a better time to play Rangers.

Aberdeen had not beaten Rangers at Pittodrie since September 2016.

Liam Scales during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

However the Ibrox club were rocked 4-0 by rivals Celtic in the Premieship.

Then in their next game they were humbled by the same scoreline in Amsterdam by Ajax in the Champions League.

Rangers lost 3-0 at home to Napoli on Wednesday in Europe.

Asked if Rangers received a reprieve with the Pittodrie postponement, Goodwin said: “I don’t know about that.

“They weren’t in great form going into the game last weekend and we had been playing quite well.

“So we were quite confident and optimistic.

“However I would have to say that their performance on Wednesday night against a really strong Napoli side was very good.

“At 11 v 11 I thought they held their own.”

Ylber Ramadani during a recent Aberdeen training session.

No indication of rescheduled date

There has yet to be any confirmation of when the postponed game against Rangers will be played.

Rangers have Champions League commitments and the Premiership also shuts down for five weeks from mid November for the World Cup.

The Aberdeen squad warm up during a training session

Goodwin said: “We have not been given any guidance on what to expect on that one.

“It will be difficult for the guys organising that because of the fixtures Rangers have in Europe.

“There is international duty too so it will be difficult to squeeze it in.

“We will have to wait and see.”

Bounce game instead of ‘Gers clash

Goodwin revealed the Dons made the most of the free weekend by playing a bounce game.

He insists it also gave players with niggling injuries extra time to recover.

Striker Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Rangers game.

Goodwin said: “We trained on Saturday and had an 11 v 11 game ourselves which was good.

“There was some decent quality in it.

“On one hand we would have liked the (Rangers) game to go ahead.

“But on the other hand we had a couple of players with little niggles and knocks.

“The break has not done them any harm.

“The guys had a bit of downtime and went for a bit of dinner but there was nothing major.

“We tried to treat it as we would any other weekend.

“They had Sunday off and were back on Monday.”

Barron and Roberts both ruled out

Aberdeen are unbeaten in four games in all competitions ahead of the trip to Hibs.

Goodwin will be without on loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson who will serve the first of a two game ban.

Clarkson accepted a retrospective two game ban last week for a challenge on Ross County’s Callum Johnson in a 1-1 draw.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.

The midfielder was initially yellow carded in the game.

Scotland U21 international midfielder Connor Barron is also ruled out of the trip to Hibs.

Barron has yet to feature this campaign having suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly.

Midfielder Barron resumed running this week, a vital step on his rehabilitation.

However Goodwin confirmed it will be next month before he begins full training.

Midfielder Connor Barron is set to return to training this week after a three month injury absence.

Summer signing Roberts has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in only his second Aberdeen appearance.

Goodwin said: “Leighton Clarkson is suspended unfortunately.

“Connor Barron and Callum Roberts still remain out.

“Connor is back running now but I imagine it will be the start of October before we have him fully training with the squad.”

Editor's Picks