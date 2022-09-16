Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions

By Chris Cromar
September 16, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 6:51 pm
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

A Loganair flight from Bristol to Aberdeen had to be diverted to Edinburgh Airport last night due to bad weather and operational issues.

Flight LM46 with the Scottish regional airline took off from the West Country at 9.07pm but was diverted to Edinburgh instead of continuing to the Granite City.

After circling over the North Sea off the east coast twice, it arrived at Edinburgh Airport at around 10.40pm.

The flight was meant to go from Bristol to Aberdeen International Airport.

A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Due to an operational and weather related issue, a Loganair flight operating from Bristol to Aberdeen made a precautionary decision to land in Edinburgh.

“Our passengers were then transported to Aberdeen. The diversion to Edinburgh was completely cautionary and at no time were any emergencies declared by the Loganair crew.”

Elsewhere in a separate and unrelated incident, Loganair cargo flight LM763 from Inverness to the East Midlands, which left the Highland capital at 9.46pm, also had to divert to Edinburgh.

Photo of the front of Inverness Airport at sunrise
The cargo flight left Inverness Airport last night. Supplied by Hial.

It landed at the airport after circling round near the capital for about an hour.

The Loganair spokeswoman added: “A cargo flight with no passengers aboard diverted temporarily to Edinburgh. It then continued on its flight to its final destination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
New Tillydrone swan sculptures hope to renew community's 'sense of pride'
1
Resident X
First look: Work underway as Resident X street food market prepares to open in…
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Trinity Cemetery plans receive over 220 objections after families' confusion over wall removal
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
The heat is on... did our 5 dishes at Noks Thai Kitchen in Dyce…
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Music director at top Aberdeen private school accused of sexually assaulting two pupils
Professor Brian Cox is coming to Aberdeen.
All you need to know about Professor Brian Cox's show in Aberdeen
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen hotelier mothballs rooms to save on energy costs and stay in business
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman claims First Bus rerouting has 'cut' community off from rest of city
0

More from Press and Journal

A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
A Loganair plane at Aberdeen last year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks