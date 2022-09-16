Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Loganair flight from Bristol to Aberdeen had to be diverted to Edinburgh Airport last night due to bad weather and operational issues.

Flight LM46 with the Scottish regional airline took off from the West Country at 9.07pm but was diverted to Edinburgh instead of continuing to the Granite City.

After circling over the North Sea off the east coast twice, it arrived at Edinburgh Airport at around 10.40pm.

A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Due to an operational and weather related issue, a Loganair flight operating from Bristol to Aberdeen made a precautionary decision to land in Edinburgh.

“Our passengers were then transported to Aberdeen. The diversion to Edinburgh was completely cautionary and at no time were any emergencies declared by the Loganair crew.”

Elsewhere in a separate and unrelated incident, Loganair cargo flight LM763 from Inverness to the East Midlands, which left the Highland capital at 9.46pm, also had to divert to Edinburgh.

It landed at the airport after circling round near the capital for about an hour.

The Loganair spokeswoman added: “A cargo flight with no passengers aboard diverted temporarily to Edinburgh. It then continued on its flight to its final destination.”