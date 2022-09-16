Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tullos Car Clinic in Aberdeen has announced it will close due to a shortage of mechanics and increasing costs.

The company says they will relocate all staff to their Bridge of Don branch at the end of the month.

It is understood the closure of Shell and other offices in the area has caused business to slow down.

In a post on social media, they encouraged customers to continue using their services at their new location.

However, they “understand this will not be possible for some folk” and thanked everyone for their custom.

The social media post read: “Due to ongoing staffing issues and increasing costs, we have decided to relocate all of our staff over to our Bridge of Don branch and close the Tullos branch as of the end of September.

“We hope that a good number of our customers choose to continue using us over at Bridge of Don, but understand that this will not be possible for some folk.

“To those who won’t be able to use Bridge of Don, we would like to thank you for all of your custom in the past and hope that you are able to find a suitable alternative garage.”

They are not the only business to close recently due to increasing pressures.

Across the north-east, businesses have been in crisis as more have announced closures or cutting back services.