Woman charged after ‘removing her clothes’ in Aberdeen bar

By Ellie Milne
September 18, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 6:12 pm
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A woman has been charged after removing her clothes in an Aberdeen bar.

Police were called to attend the bar on Union Street just after 9pm on Thursday night.

They arrested and charged a 42-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

She will appear in court at a later date.

It is understood the events took place at Soul Bar, which is owned by PB Devco.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 9.10pm to a report of a woman removing her clothes at a bar in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 42-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

PB Devco has been contacted for comment.

