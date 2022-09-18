Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to Philippa Grant MBE of Rothiemurchus, who died in a road accident on the A9 on Friday evening.

The incident happened at the Slochd near Carrbridge when her Silver Audi A4 was in a collision with a single decker bus.

Mrs Grant, 73, is survived by her husband of 51 years, Johnnie Grant, three children, Louisa, James and Alexandra and five grandchildren.

She grew up in Buckinghamshire with two younger brothers, and in 1971 married Mr Grant, who is the custodian of the Rothiemurchus Estate, where she moved to in 1975 and brought up her family.

She was active in her community and on a national level, including serving in the Highland Community Care Forum and NHS Clinical Standards Board for Scotland.

For her work on the latter, Mrs Grant was awarded an MBE for services to NHS Scotland.

As well as this, she also served on the main board of cancer charity Maggie’s between 2004 to 2015 and was chairwoman of Maggie’s Highland from 2000 to 2015.

‘We will miss her terribly’

In a statement, her family said: “Philippa was a fun and loving mother and grandmother, a life force who will be hugely missed by our family, friends and all who came in contact with her. We will miss her terribly.

“She will be so fondly remembered for the energy and enthusiasm that she ploughed into a career that spanned business, charity and tourism whilst bringing up a family.

Her family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

‘Our thoughts are very much with Philippa’s family’

Sergeant Neil MacDonald added: “Our thoughts are very much with Philippa’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch.

“If you have dashcam or anything else that could help then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 3350 of Friday, September 16, 2022.”