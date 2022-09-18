Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday

By Chris Cromar
September 18, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 6:10 pm
Philippa Grant moved to the Rothiemurchus Estate in 1975. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Philippa Grant moved to the Rothiemurchus Estate in 1975. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.

Tributes have been paid to Philippa Grant MBE of Rothiemurchus, who died in a road accident on the A9 on Friday evening.

The incident happened at the Slochd near Carrbridge when her Silver Audi A4 was in a collision with a single decker bus.

Mrs Grant, 73, is survived by her husband of 51 years, Johnnie Grant, three children, Louisa, James and Alexandra and five grandchildren.

She grew up in Buckinghamshire with two younger brothers, and in 1971 married Mr Grant, who is the custodian of the Rothiemurchus Estate, where she moved to in 1975 and brought up her family.

Rothiemurchas Estate near Aviemore. Supplied by Communities Housing Trust.

She was active in her community and on a national level, including serving in the Highland Community Care Forum and NHS Clinical Standards Board for Scotland.

For her work on the latter, Mrs Grant was awarded an MBE for services to NHS Scotland.

As well as this, she also served on the main board of cancer charity Maggie’s between 2004 to 2015 and was chairwoman of Maggie’s Highland from 2000 to 2015.

‘We will miss her terribly’

In a statement, her family said: “Philippa was a fun and loving mother and grandmother, a life force who will be hugely missed by our family, friends and all who came in contact with her. We will miss her terribly.

“She will be so fondly remembered for the energy and enthusiasm that she ploughed into a career that spanned business, charity and tourism whilst bringing up a family.

Her family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

‘Our thoughts are very much with Philippa’s family’

Sergeant Neil MacDonald added: “Our thoughts are very much with Philippa’s family at this very difficult time.

Police are investigating the fatal crash.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch.

“If you have dashcam or anything else that could help then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 3350 of Friday, September 16, 2022.”

