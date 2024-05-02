‘It was run down’: Aberdeen Travellers delighted after Clinterty site revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It was run down’: Aberdeen Travellers delighted after Clinterty site revamp

One woman, who has lived at the facility her whole life, said there was a 'lot of rats' before the upgrades.

By Chris Cromar
Clinterty Travelling Persons Site.
Clinterty Travelling Persons Site has been upgraded.

Residents living at the newly refurbished £5.45 million Clinterty Travelling Persons Site said they are happy with the new facilities.

The site at Clinterty, located in the north of Aberdeen, contains 21 amenity blocks for Travellers, which comes fitted with a bathroom, kitchen and storage facilities, while a new play park has also been built.

The facilities, which were funded by Aberdeen City Council, along with £3.1 million of support from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund, were officially opened on Tuesday.

Grey building with black roof in front of a forest.
21 new blocks have been installed across the site. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

One permanent resident of the site – a Scottish Traveller who is aged 23 and did not want to be named – welcomed the improvements.

Originally from Fife, the mother to a one and three-year-old child expressed her delight at the upgrades: “They weren’t very great before – stuff was dirty.”

Clinterty travellers say community is quiet and calm

Each of the buildings have enhanced insulation alongside infrared heating systems and solar panels, and the resident – who has lived at the site for six years – says it is “more like a little house inside” and is “more family friendly”.

“They’ve really upgraded it inside, it’s a lot more modern now than it was before and is a lot better,” she added.

A “very quiet and very calm” community, the mum-of-two says that TV programmes like Big Fat Gypsy Weddings are not representative of Gypsy/Traveller communities and said their lifestyle is “nothing like this”.

Settled at the Clinterty site, she said her three-year-old goes to a “very good” nearby nursery that “loves travellers”.

Clinterty Travellers Site main entrance complete with barrier.
How the old site looked in 2022. Image: Google Maps.

Another permanent resident of Clinterty Park is Mrs Stewart, who has lived at the site all of her life.

She lives there with her daughter, while her mum resides down the street.

Travellers stayed in council flat during renovations

During the renovations, Mrs Stewart and her daughter were moved to a council flat for 19 months and she describes this situation as being “horrible”.

Discussing the upgrades with The P&J, she said: “It’s a lot better than what it was.”

A fully fitted kitchen with cooker and washing machine.
What the kitchens look like in the new units. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

She added: “The site was due an update, it was really rundown. Beforehand, my bath didn’t even work for about a year and a half. I was lucky I had my own shower in my static.

“All my sockets broke and all the power points. I couldn’t even get my washing machine on half the time and we had a lot of rats.”

Mrs Stewart the resident said the previous facility ran “without any maintenance”.

“I think that’s why it went downhill, it never got the standard upkeep, not even paved or nothing like that. When you reported something to get fixed, no one ever came out,” she told The P&J.

‘Definitely’ build more sites like Clinterty

However, Mrs Stewart said there is a new warden and residents have been told to report any issues straight away.

The Scottish Traveller also encouraged Aberdeen City Council to build more Gypsy/Traveller sites across the area, with a waiting list for those want to apply for a pitch at Clinterty.

“There’s 21 plots on this site, you would think that’s a lot of plots, but how many Scottish Travellers are there and how many live in Aberdeen?

“They’re saying that should be enough for them and there should be no excuse for them not staying here. I’m like, ‘there’s more than 21 Travellers’.”

Conversation