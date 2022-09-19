Visitors from around world gather in Ballater pub for ‘funeral of a friend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Visitors from around world gather in Ballater pub for ‘funeral of a friend’

By Craig Munro
September 19, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 5:15 pm
Patrons of the Balmoral Bar in Ballater watch the Queen's funeral. Picture by Kami Thomson
Patrons of the Balmoral Bar in Ballater watch the Queen's funeral. Picture by Kami Thomson

In Ballater, a main street that had attracted the focus of the world’s media little more than a week before was entirely quiet on Monday morning.

The only people wandering the streets were a coachload of Bavarian tourists and a few visiting hikers and cyclists, still keen to explore the surrounding Cairngorms.

They did not have much opportunity to appreciate this famous village of fewer than 1,500 residents, with all but a handful of stores closed out of respect for the funeral of their best-known neighbour.

On September 11, hundreds of people had lined Bridge Street to watch the Queen’s cortege go past, and the cameras of the international press beamed images of her hearse to the world.

An empty Bridge Street in Ballater. Craig Munro/DCT Media

But on the day she was finally laid to rest, the villagers did their mourning in private.

No public screening in Ballater

In the absence of a public screening of the funeral, visitors gathered in the Balmoral Bar in the northern corner of Ballater’s central square.

Mitsi Andrews, from Denver in Colorado, said: “We came on purpose.

“We were supposed to be going from Edinburgh to Inverness and we decided to come to Balmoral and Ballater because that’s where [the Queen] loved to be.

“That was it, we changed our plans.”

Americans Mitsi and Mark Andrews who watched the Queen’s funeral at the Balmoral bar, Ballater. Picture by Kami Thomson

Mitsi and her husband Mark were among around a dozen people from around the world who sat in silence at the pub, watching a ceremony unseen for seven decades take place on the television.

“It was very moving, I’m glad we came here,” she said.

‘Emotional’ to watch funeral

Several of the Ballater bar’s patrons sat with tears in their eyes as they listened to the Westminster Abbey choir paying tribute to the Queen at her funeral.

Alan Rae, who was visiting the area from Mintlaw, said: “We’ve known her all our life, she’s always been there.

“It’s just like going to the funeral of a friend, isn’t it? It is emotional.”

Moira and Alan Rae of Mintlaw watch the Queen’s funeral. Picture by Kami Thomson

His wife Moira added: “You just feel a wee bit like you’re involved – everything is happening down in London, but you just feel you’ve got a connection here.

“I think we’ve taken her for granted all these years.”

For Janette Hawkins, the funeral brought back memories of her British mother, who moved to the US when in her late teens.

Janette Hawkins and her Norwegian partner Morten Skjørshammer. Picture by Kami Thomson

In a quiet voice, she said: “When I was four years old, the Queen was crowned.

“I recall my mother telling the story of the Queen and England.

“I still remember that as a young girl, and how much it meant to her.”

Once the coffin was lifted out of Westminster Abbey and the cortege had begun its journey to Wellington Arch, the customers of the Balmoral Bar took a moment to gather their emotions.

Balmoral visit after funeral

Debbie Meyers and her family, from southern California, decided to pay a visit to the pub’s namesake castle after watching the Queen’s funeral in Ballater.

They had booked their trip to the UK two years ago and arrived in London to see crowds of mourners at Buckingham Palace before travelling to Edinburgh and watching the Royal Family march solemnly towards St Giles’ Cathedral.

People paying their respects at Balmoral Castle on the day of the Queen’s funeral. Picture by Kami Thomson

Glancing over the hundreds of bouquets that had been left by the gates of the Balmoral estate, she said: “We wanted to spend the funeral with the people of Scotland, and so we intentionally looked for a pub that was open where we could do that.

“And of course, we wanted to come to the castle to see the flowers and the gate.

“It’s pretty moving, I think we’re all blown away by the timing of our trip and to be part of this historic moment.”

