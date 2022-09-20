Poundland finally set to open in Aberdeen this weekend after repeated delays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poundland will open its long-awaited new premises next to the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen this weekend.

The new store will throw open its doors at 9am on Saturday.

The chain’s previous Union Street branch closed last year, but the move to the bigger unit at Waterstone’s former spot has been repeatedly delayed.

However, now the “extensive revamp” of the shop – which has lain empty since May 2018 – is finished and Poundland bosses are promising the store is something to be “proud” of.

After the smaller store closed its doors last year, the 17 staff employed there temporarily worked at other stores across the region to avoid redundancies.

They will now be returning to work in Aberdeen alongside five new colleagues.

Due to the larger floor space, Poundland have said there will be more scope for customers to do more of their shopping in one trip.

Everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks will be stocked as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.

It will also include a section dedicated to Poundland’s Pep&Co clothing, and a dedicated home department section.

Poundland’s director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We’re excited to be returning to Union Street in Aberdeen and can’t wait to open the doors at our new store at the Trinity Centre, one of the City’s retail landmarks.

“It’s in a fantastic location and we’ve been working hard with the landlord to make it a store that the city can be proud of.

“It will offer customers Poundland’s amazing value which is more important than ever when household budgets are under so much pressure.”

The new store will join Poundland’s other shop in Berryden Retail Park.