Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Help feed Aberdeen’s homeless by donating McDonald’s monopoly vouchers to these youngsters

By Cameron Roy
September 21, 2022, 6:38 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:41 pm
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.

Finally, you have a good excuse to eat fast food.

Two Aberdeen youngsters are looking for McDonald’s monopoly vouchers to help them feed the homeless.

Lucas Mackenzie, 15, and Zac Mackenzie, 12, have started a four-week public appeal for donations.

Since 2005, the fast food restaurant has been running the popular promotion to give customers a chance to grab prizes by looking out for the stickers on menu items.

Among a wide range of rewards, those who take part in the game can also win free food items off the McDonald’s menu – including cheeseburgers, fries, ice creams and hot drinks.

‘Treat yourself and help others’

Lucas said: “At the moment we don’t really have a goal we are just trying to see how many people we can help.

“It would be a great thing for people to do to allow them to see that they can make a massive difference.

“Altogether it will help Aberdeen be a nicer place, so the people around us will feel more included.

“I think every now and then you should treat yourself to the occasional McDonald’s, but now you can do while helping others is definitely something you should do.”

The two brothers are both volunteering for their Saltire Award with charity Future Choices. It is a volunteer charity that supports disabled adults with social inclusion in Aberdeen.

Zac said: “It is important to help people who are struggling and seeing people with smiles on their faces really boosts my mood.”

They hope with enough donations they can make a difference to The Care Hub, which is a local community group helping the homeless in the city.

They provide them with daily essentials, which has become important during the cost of living crisis. 

Years of successful campaigns

Over the past few years, similar campaigns have been run by Ryan Bannerman, but he has now stepped aside to make room for his friends to get involved.

In 2019, Ryan managed to amass 250 tokens, but he feels now is the right time to hand over the to the younger generation.

To donate, visit Inchgarth Community Centre on Tuesday from 11am to 1pm, or visit the Facebook page.

