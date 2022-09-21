‘Civic pomp’ to be slashed to pay for winter clothing for Aberdeen’s worst-off kids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Public spending on “civic pomp” at Aberdeen Town House will be slashed to help pay for winter clothing for the city’s worst-off children.

Black tie dinners, hospitality and civic receptions are to be scaled back, along with travel by the lord provost, to raise £100,000 to be shared with cash-strapped families.

But the SNP and Liberal Democrat administration rejected Labour calls for another £500,000 to be shared with city foodbanks.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Deena Tissera had pressed for the cash, on top of £430,000 recently given to Cfine.

Dished out last month for supplies to be shared between other Aberdeen foodbanks, it was part of a £1 million anti-poverty package.

Claims: ‘Heartbreaking Aberdeen poverty equal to ‘third world country’

Likening SNP finance convener Alex McLellan to Dickensian miser Ebenezer Scrooge, Ms Tissera claimed as many as one in five Aberdeen children were going to bed with hunger pangs.

She told councillors of her recent “heartbreaking” experience volunteering with city foodbanks.

“I have had to witness more and more people in fulltime employment coming to foodbanks,” she said.

“And witness people being turned away because there was no food to be handed out.

“I have seen volunteers, once foodbank users and now wanting to give back, who are reaching into their own pocket to buy food for people in need.

“I come from Sri Lanka, a third world country. When I came to Aberdeen I didn’t expect to see the same hunger, pain and suffering I once witnessed in my own home country.”

Council’s top money man warns against against extra foodbank funding

Labour had called for the extra foodbank cash to come from council contingencies.

But the SNP and Lib Dems in charge said there was no “magic money tree”.

Resources would only go so far, councillors said.

At the last update, there was £4.5 million set aside for contingencies.

But council resources director Steve Whyte said rising costs were already predicted to top that sum.

“Arithmetically, my advice would be don’t further commit the council at this point to the use of contingencies.”

Ongoing uncertainty over future pay for council employees was cited as a reason for caution.

As was the increased costs of energy and winter essentials such as salt for roads and pavements.

SNP/Lib Dems adopt ‘excellent’ Aberdeen Labour call for kids’ warm winter clothing

Instead, the administration took on what they described as the “excellent” Labour idea to put aside money for winter clothing for youngsters.

They had previously voted down the idea, again claiming the use of contingencies to pay for it was too risky.

Instead, £100,000 will be slashed from Common Good budgets for civic receptions such as formal dinners, along with gifts and hospitality events.

Cuts will also be made to the lord provost’s travel budget and city twinning activities.

The £100,000 set aside will be distributed to families who are eligible for school clothing grants.

Liberal Democrat Martin Greig condemned the Dickensian name-calling as he brought forward the Aberdeen winter clothing plan.

He added: “I’m really worried about what the winter will hold and what will be happening next year as this economic catastrophe unfolds.

“It’s very helpful and positive that we’ve reallocated budgets from the pomp of civic life to help genuine problems.”

“What we are proposing will make a difference for this winter.

“But we need to look further forward ahead and keep planning.”

