Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre officially put up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Trinity Centre, one of Aberdeen city centre’s main shopping destinations, is now officially up for sale.

The Press and Journal revealed last month that the 182,377sqft complex on the city’s Union Street would likely be going up for sale.

This has now been confirmed, with the space appearing on Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment’s website.

The Trinity Centre is advertised as a “prime shopping centre investment with repurposing potential”.

The lot comprises 34 units, five kiosks, three ATMs and access to 400 parking spaces – with tenants currently including Primark, Greggs and HMV.

Meanwhile, Poundland is due to open in the former Waterstones store in the shopping centre this weekend.

It is unclear who will take over the centre but, whoever they are, the sellers say there is currently £1,514,901 of contracted rent payments from retailers each year.

However, the operating income of the complex is listed as just £237,000 per year.

No guide price to buy the Trinity Centre is listed with offers invited by Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment.

What will happen to the centre?

The Trinity Centre’s future is currently unclear, but its central location will likely mean it is attractive to a range of potential buyers.

It sits right opposite Union Terrace Gardens, which have been undergoing a major revamp over the last three years.

The local authority is unlikely to throw its hat into the ring to purchase it for part of its grand city centre masterplan having ruled it out during the last Full Council meeting.

The ongoing masterplan works are highlighted on the estate agent’s website to ensure any potential buyers are aware of what the area could become.

Demolition would be an option, but a council spokesman said it would “appear difficult” due to the integrated public car park off Wapping Street.