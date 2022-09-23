National Leagues: Grammar seek home comforts as Gordonians aim for three-in-a-row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National Leagues: Grammar seek home comforts as Gordonians aim for three-in-a-row

By Paul Third
September 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:33 am
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan.
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan.

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan hopes a return to Rubislaw can help his side pick up their first National 1 win of the season tomorrow.

Defeats at Kelso and Gala have made for a tough start to life in National 1 for Grammar, who were relegated from the Premiership last season.

But Ryan insists lessons have been learned from the challenging start to the campaign.

He said: “Going to the Borders is difficult for any side and to have two long trips there to start the season was always going to be a challenge for us.

“This is not an easy league and both Gala and Kelso were promotion contenders last season.

“You look at the teams in this league and see the likes of Melrose, Gala and Watsonians in it.

“They are established clubs who have been at the top of Scottish rugby for many years so we’re under no illusions about how tough it will be this season.

“But we’ve also got two of our longest trips out of the way and we’ve learned a lot as a team from those games.

“It’s important we take those lessons into our first home game against Stirling County on Saturday.”

Stirling the first visitors to Rubislaw

Grammar welcome a Stirling County side which finished ninth in the league last season to Rubislaw and Ryan is anticipating a fast-paced, open game for his side’s first home match.

He said: “I know Stirling County coach Craig Deacons and played against him. I expect his team will play the game the way we’ve come to expect from Stirling teams over the years.

“They play a fast, flowing expansive game and that’s how we like to play too.

“We’ve got a good forward pack and some great backs too so hopefully we can test them on Saturday.”

Gordonians chasing a hat-trick of wins

Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice.

In National 3, Gordonians have made the most of starting their campaign with two home games by winning both but assistant coach Ryan Morrice insists the team has yet to hit its stride.

He said: “We’ve had two good wins but we’re still far from reaching our potential and we’ve yet to produce an 80-minute performance.

“We’ve played well in patches but there is still a lot more to come from us.”

Morrice guided the club to promotion from National 3 when he was head coach and he believes a game-by-game approach is key to the team’s hopes of challenging again this season.

He said: “It takes consistency and I know it’s the old cliché but taking it one game at a time is so important.

“We have an eight-game block of games to start the season before the autumn internationals begin and we will have a good idea of where we stand and what we’re playing for at the end of October.”

League reconstruction has upped the ante

The need to be in the hunt at the top of the table is even greater due to league reconstruction with the current 12-team three National League set-up changing to four leagues of 10 next season.

Morrice said: “With league reconstruction happening at the end of the season and the shift to leagues of 10 it is going to hit National 3 hardest when you consider teams dropping down and those coming up from the regional leagues.

“At worst you won’t be in the top half of the table and in contention.”

With two wins out of two Gordonians hit the road this weekend for their first away match at Whitecraigs, who finished bottom of National 2 last season.

Morrice said: “We know Whitecraigs well but it will be interesting to see how they line up compared to last season.

“I’d imagine there has been significant changes in personnel there but if we can focus on our game and perform we can get a result.”

