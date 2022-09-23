Warning ‘stubborn percentage’ of one in 10 Scottish adults still to get first Covid jab risk health consequences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning ‘stubborn percentage’ of one in 10 Scottish adults still to get first Covid jab risk health consequences

By Ross Hempseed
September 23, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 5:51 pm
Jillian Evans talks face masks
Dr Jillian Evans says its "upsetting" that over half a million Scots are still unvaccinated. Image by Graphics / DCT Media.

NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence has said its “upsetting” one in 10 people in Scotland have not received any Covid jabs.

Jillian Evans spoke out after Public Health Scotland (PHS) revealed 500,000 people are still to get any vaccination at all.

She said that while a “stubborn percentage” remained to get their vaccination, it ultimately puts those people at risk.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Ms Evans, a leading voice in the north-east’s response to Covid, said unvaccinated people are still highly likely to become seriously ill.

She said: “Individuals, who are unvaccinated, pose a much higher risk to themselves, so if you are not vaccinated there is a much higher likelihood of you becoming seriously unwell, and unwell enough to be hospitalised.

Covid vaccines are still on offer across Scotland. Photo: PA

“That is not only difficult for the individual, but it is what it does to public services, particularly healthcare.”

The latest figures by PHS showed that there were only 25 people in hospital across Scotland with Covid on September 18.

Figures also showed that just over 4.4 million people has had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine up to September 14.

‘A really tough ride over next six months’

Ms Evans said that even though many people have had Covid, it is still worth getting vaccinated for added protection.

She added that there may be some complacency among the public about Covid who think it’s not really a problem anymore – but she stressed “it really is”.

She said: “Most experts will predict that there will be a respiratory wave into the autumn, and that may be a combination of Covid and flu, so I think most people are preparing for an increase in infection levels, and the best thing to do is to be vaccinated.

“Winter usually presents a rise in demand of between 10 and 15%, so pressure because people are more unwell and vulnerable in wintertime, added to that any respiratory surge like Covid or flu.”

Ms Evans also spoke about the impact of the cost of living crisis and some people’s inability to heat their homes, and the effects that will have on health.

She said: “We know that even having to turn down your heating down to anything less than 18 degrees indoors, means that your likely to become very unwell and that’s for children and adults.

“Given the choices that people are going to have to make this year about eating or heating, then both are going to have a very serious affect on health and healthcare services.”

She issued a stark warning that many different factors could contribute to what she says will be “a really tough ride over the next six months”.

Editor's Picks