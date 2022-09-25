NesCol Graduations: Sandhaven mum wants to show others ‘it’s never too late to learn’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dawn-Maree Wilson excelled in her studies at NesCol while juggling her role as a mum to young children.

She decided to return to education after a 20-year break to pursue her love of computing, working her way up through Level 4, Level 5 and the HNC computing courses.

At Saturday’s graduation ceremony at NesCol’s Fraserburgh campus she was awarded the Scottish Qualifications Authority Student Award for her determination and work ethic.

‘Best decision’

Ms Wilson talked about how difficult it has been to balance being a mum and a student.

To ensure she made the most of her studies, she also took on a number of extra courses and responsibilities.

She said: “This was a big step for me – I had to push past a lot of nerves to join the Introductory Level 4 course. That was over three years ago now, I saw it as a way to help build my self-esteem and it was the best decision I could have made.

“It wasn’t easy though. As a mum with a young family I had to juggle the demands of everyday life with studying full time but you know I seized every opportunity that came my way, taking additional courses to help me get me to where I want to be.”

Inspiring others

Still determined to further her skills, Ms Wilson is now studying for her HND at NesCol‘s campus in Aberdeen. She is also supervisor of the campus IT helpdesk for students.

She hopes to pursue a career in computing after completing her studies and to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

“I want to encourage anyone who may struggle with self-confidence or anxiety and say that it’s never too late to learn. I am living proof and if I can do it, you can too,” she said.