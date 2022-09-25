NesCol Graduations: Sandhaven mum wants to show others ‘it’s never too late to learn’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NesCol Graduations: Sandhaven mum wants to show others ‘it’s never too late to learn’

By Lauren Robertson
September 25, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 6:32 pm
NESCol graduate and SQA Student Award winner Dawn-Maree Wilson.
NESCol graduate and SQA Student Award winner Dawn-Maree Wilson.

Dawn-Maree Wilson excelled in her studies at NesCol while juggling her role as a mum to young children.

She decided to return to education after a 20-year break to pursue her love of computing, working her way up through Level 4, Level 5 and the HNC computing courses.

At Saturday’s graduation ceremony at NesCol’s Fraserburgh campus she was awarded the Scottish Qualifications Authority Student Award for her determination and work ethic.

‘Best decision’

Ms Wilson talked about how difficult it has been to balance being a mum and a student.

To ensure she made the most of her studies, she also took on a number of extra courses and responsibilities.

She said: “This was a big step for me – I had to push past a lot of nerves to join the Introductory Level 4 course. That was over three years ago now, I saw it as a way to help build my self-esteem and it was the best decision I could have made.

“It wasn’t easy though. As a mum with a young family I had to juggle the demands of everyday life with studying full time but you know I seized every opportunity that came my way, taking additional courses to help me get me to where I want to be.”

Inspiring others

Still determined to further her skills, Ms Wilson is now studying for her HND at NesCol‘s campus in Aberdeen. She is also supervisor of the campus IT helpdesk for students.

She hopes to pursue a career in computing after completing her studies and to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

“I want to encourage anyone who may struggle with self-confidence or anxiety and say that it’s never too late to learn. I am living proof and if I can do it, you can too,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0
stromness crash
A947 Banff road closed for two hours near Newmachar following crash
0
Temporary traffic lights were put in place in December 2019 as a safety measure.
A95 landslip could finally be repaired as project goes out to tender - again
0
The busy Bridge of Dee roundabout.
Traffic chaos expected as Bridge of Dee to close for 12 days of resurfacing…
0
Alistair Greig
Legal bid to recover convicted conman's £21 million profits to continue next year
Press and Journal readers have been reacting to calls to rename Union Terrace Gardens after the late Queen Elizabeth II.
A 'brilliant idea' or a 'terrible insult' to the Queen? Readers react to plans…
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multi-million pound deal
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay?
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks