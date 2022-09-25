NesCol Graduations: Lithuanian student who learned English on TV presented with Rotary Endeavour Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NesCol Graduations: Lithuanian student who learned English on TV presented with Rotary Endeavour Award

By Lauren Robertson
September 25, 2022, 3:00 pm
Gytis Kontrimas of NesCol Fraserburgh presented with Rotary Endeavour Award by Ann Bell.
A Lithuanian man who taught himself English by watching TV received a special award during NesCol’s graduations.

Gytis Kontrimas was recognised for his positive attitude and work ethic and awarded the 2022 Rotary Endeavour Award to mark his studious attitude.

Mr Kontrimas is a currently in his third and final year of a cadetship at the college’s Scottish Maritime Academy, but it hasn’t been an easy journey.

He taught himself English by watching TV and started phase one of his cadetship in the midst of the pandemic.

His family had returned to Lithuania so he lived alone and faced long days travelling and training. Unable to get a job because of Covid, he relied on his training allowance and savings.

Lecturers at the college praised Mr Kontrimas for his determination from day one.

Sailing through his studies

Mr Kontrimas previously achieved his HND in computing at NesCol‘s Fraserburgh campus but was inspired to change his focus and move onto his current training.

“It all began with the 12-week trainee deckhand course offered at the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead,” he said.

“I attended a talk on cadetships in the Merchant Navy and this seemed to offer lots of opportunities. I have just successfully completed my HNC in nautical science and I am now on my final sea phase before returning to college to complete my officer of the watch exams.”

The award was presented to him by Councillor Ann Bell earlier this month as he is currently working at sea.

Mrs Bell was awarded a fellowship at the NesCol ceremony and is president of the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh.

