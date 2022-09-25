NesCol Graduations: Lithuanian student who learned English on TV presented with Rotary Endeavour Award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Lithuanian man who taught himself English by watching TV received a special award during NesCol’s graduations.

Gytis Kontrimas was recognised for his positive attitude and work ethic and awarded the 2022 Rotary Endeavour Award to mark his studious attitude.

Mr Kontrimas is a currently in his third and final year of a cadetship at the college’s Scottish Maritime Academy, but it hasn’t been an easy journey.

He taught himself English by watching TV and started phase one of his cadetship in the midst of the pandemic.

His family had returned to Lithuania so he lived alone and faced long days travelling and training. Unable to get a job because of Covid, he relied on his training allowance and savings.

Lecturers at the college praised Mr Kontrimas for his determination from day one.

Sailing through his studies

Mr Kontrimas previously achieved his HND in computing at NesCol‘s Fraserburgh campus but was inspired to change his focus and move onto his current training.

“It all began with the 12-week trainee deckhand course offered at the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead,” he said.

“I attended a talk on cadetships in the Merchant Navy and this seemed to offer lots of opportunities. I have just successfully completed my HNC in nautical science and I am now on my final sea phase before returning to college to complete my officer of the watch exams.”

The award was presented to him by Councillor Ann Bell earlier this month as he is currently working at sea.

Mrs Bell was awarded a fellowship at the NesCol ceremony and is president of the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh.