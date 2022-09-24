Poundland finally opens doors to new Trinity Centre premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Poundland finally opens doors to new Trinity Centre premises

By Lauren Taylor
September 24, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: September 24, 2022, 4:30 pm
Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Poundland finally welcomed eager shoppers to the new "one-stop-shop" in the Trinity Centre.

Poundland finally welcomed eager shoppers to the new “one-stop-shop” in the Trinity Centre.

The new store opened its doors at 9am on Saturday as the sun shone down on Union Street.

Despite the brisk autumn breeze customers were filing in and out of the new store, exploring the offering of clothes, fresh food, and various other bargains.

Gladys Winchester of Torry, known as “Granny” to the staff, cut the ribbon this morning alongside store manager Ashleigh Murray. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Scott Main, area manager of Poundland, described the store as a “one-stop-shop” and was overwhelmed by the public’s response.

He said: “It’s just great to finally get it over the line and it’s been really worthwhile to see it all come together like this.”

Mr Main added that although the original Poundland on Union Street was closed over a year and a half ago most of the colleagues moved to the new premises.

Members of the public queued outside the storefront on Union Street for its opening. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Ashleigh Murray, store manager, explained the team have had people knocking on the doors when they’ve been trying to set up to find out when the store will open.

She said: “Everyone we’ve spoken to is so happy we’re open – we’re happy to be back with them too.”

“It’s a really exciting day and I’m really proud of the team for what they’ve delivered this week.”

‘Accessible for everyone’

Marie Wilson explained she was glad the store was finally open after visiting it in the morning.

The 81-year-old said: “I live in the city centre so I really rely on shops like this, I can’t get to Home Bargains and other stores easily.

“I couldn’t really see much because it was so busy, but everything was nice and the staff were really nice.”

The clothing section can be found at the back of the store, where there is an entrance to the Trinity Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Bobbi Russel visited the store with her two nephews. She believes the new store has a better offering and was happy with the clothing section.

The 27-year-old said: “The kids can spend their pocket money, they can pick their clothes without only being able to buy one top because everywhere else is so expensive.

“It’s good to see the town centre so busy again now. I’m glad to see it back and I had to come in.”

Union Street was busy with shoppers eager to visit the new store. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Rebekah Shanks, 28, said she was happy to see the store open again after the move.

She commented: “It’s good to see an empty unit be opened up on Union Street.

“It’s a big store so it will be good to have something back for the locals and something more accessible for everyone.”

‘A long time coming’

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, said the shop has been constantly busy since it opened.

Aisles in the store were busy as people browsed the shelves. Picture by Kami Thomson.

She added: “We’re delighted that it’s open and bringing life back to this end of Union Street, coupled with the opening of Union Terrace Gardens.

“Poundland will bring another offering to our customers. It’s been a long time coming and gives us a good mix as well.”

