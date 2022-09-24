Poundland finally opens doors to new Trinity Centre premises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poundland finally welcomed eager shoppers to the new “one-stop-shop” in the Trinity Centre.

The new store opened its doors at 9am on Saturday as the sun shone down on Union Street.

Despite the brisk autumn breeze customers were filing in and out of the new store, exploring the offering of clothes, fresh food, and various other bargains.

Scott Main, area manager of Poundland, described the store as a “one-stop-shop” and was overwhelmed by the public’s response.

He said: “It’s just great to finally get it over the line and it’s been really worthwhile to see it all come together like this.”

Mr Main added that although the original Poundland on Union Street was closed over a year and a half ago most of the colleagues moved to the new premises.

Ashleigh Murray, store manager, explained the team have had people knocking on the doors when they’ve been trying to set up to find out when the store will open.

She said: “Everyone we’ve spoken to is so happy we’re open – we’re happy to be back with them too.”

“It’s a really exciting day and I’m really proud of the team for what they’ve delivered this week.”

‘Accessible for everyone’

Marie Wilson explained she was glad the store was finally open after visiting it in the morning.

The 81-year-old said: “I live in the city centre so I really rely on shops like this, I can’t get to Home Bargains and other stores easily.

“I couldn’t really see much because it was so busy, but everything was nice and the staff were really nice.”

Bobbi Russel visited the store with her two nephews. She believes the new store has a better offering and was happy with the clothing section.

The 27-year-old said: “The kids can spend their pocket money, they can pick their clothes without only being able to buy one top because everywhere else is so expensive.

“It’s good to see the town centre so busy again now. I’m glad to see it back and I had to come in.”

Rebekah Shanks, 28, said she was happy to see the store open again after the move.

She commented: “It’s good to see an empty unit be opened up on Union Street.

“It’s a big store so it will be good to have something back for the locals and something more accessible for everyone.”

‘A long time coming’

Linda Stewart, general manager of the Trinity Centre, said the shop has been constantly busy since it opened.

She added: “We’re delighted that it’s open and bringing life back to this end of Union Street, coupled with the opening of Union Terrace Gardens.

“Poundland will bring another offering to our customers. It’s been a long time coming and gives us a good mix as well.”