Teenager killed and two hurt in crash on Aberdeen’s South Deeside Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenager killed and two hurt in crash on Aberdeen’s South Deeside Road

By Lauren Robertson
September 25, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: September 25, 2022, 8:09 pm
The road remains closed at the site of the crash. Picture by Wullie Marr.
The road remains closed at the site of the crash. Picture by Wullie Marr.

A 19-year-old man died in a one-car crash on South Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were in attendance at the incident for more than 18 hours after being called at 12.30am on Sunday.

Police confirmed the road reopened at 7.45pm.

The teenager was a passenger in the black Audi RS3 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two males – the 23-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger – were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

It is believed the car left the road and collided with trees.

Road closed for collision inspectors

The road was shut between Kirkton House and Leggart Terrace while collision inspectors examine the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman said ambulance crews had called for their assistance at about 12.40am, with two crews from North Anderson Drive sent to make the scene safe.

Local diversions were put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible.

Investigation launched

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car to get in touch.

Local residents said officers have been going door-to-door for information and CCTV footage.

It is understood two other vehicles – a BMW and Golf – were in the area at the time.

It is not clear if the cars were travelling together.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0176 of September 25.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0
stromness crash
A947 Banff road closed for two hours near Newmachar following crash
0
Temporary traffic lights were put in place in December 2019 as a safety measure.
A95 landslip could finally be repaired as project goes out to tender - again
0
The busy Bridge of Dee roundabout.
Traffic chaos expected as Bridge of Dee to close for 12 days of resurfacing…
0
Alistair Greig
Legal bid to recover convicted conman's £21 million profits to continue next year
Press and Journal readers have been reacting to calls to rename Union Terrace Gardens after the late Queen Elizabeth II.
A 'brilliant idea' or a 'terrible insult' to the Queen? Readers react to plans…
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multi-million pound deal
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay?
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks