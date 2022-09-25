Teenager killed and two hurt in crash on Aberdeen’s South Deeside Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 19-year-old man died in a one-car crash on South Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were in attendance at the incident for more than 18 hours after being called at 12.30am on Sunday.

Police confirmed the road reopened at 7.45pm.

The teenager was a passenger in the black Audi RS3 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two males – the 23-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger – were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

It is believed the car left the road and collided with trees.

Road closed for collision inspectors

The road was shut between Kirkton House and Leggart Terrace while collision inspectors examine the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman said ambulance crews had called for their assistance at about 12.40am, with two crews from North Anderson Drive sent to make the scene safe.

Local diversions were put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible.

Investigation launched

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car to get in touch.

Local residents said officers have been going door-to-door for information and CCTV footage.

It is understood two other vehicles – a BMW and Golf – were in the area at the time.

It is not clear if the cars were travelling together.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0176 of September 25.