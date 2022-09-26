Dementia patients at Banchory hospital could have been given anti-psychotic drugs unnecessarily due to poor record keeping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dementia patients at Banchory hospital could have been given anti-psychotic drugs unnecessarily due to poor record keeping

By Ken Pratt
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am
The original Glen O'Dee Hospital
The original Glen O'Dee Hospital

A health watchdog is investigating an Aberdeenshire hospital after nursing notes revealed a dementia patient was transferred to a care home in scrubs.

The Mental Welfare Commission believes there was a failure to protect the patient’s dignity after it emerged they had no clean clothes.

The incident happened at the Scolty Ward at Glen O’Dee Hospital in Banchory, and was uncovered during a local visit by the commission.

It has prompted concern about the discharge planning process at the hospital.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we found that many of the care plans had been completed on admission and had not been updated since.

“Following the assessment period, we would expect to see a comprehensive individualised care plan that details interventions to support the patient to meet their identified goals.

“As these were not consistently being done, many of the reviews and evaluations did not correspond with the care plans and it was difficult to know the outcome of the assessment, as care plans had not been updated.”

They said this made it hard to see if patients were making progress during their time at the hospital, and suggested reports should be “very person centric”.

Were patients given drugs unnecessarily?

Glen O’Dee’s Scolty Ward focuses on the psychiatric care of the elderly and focuses on dementia assessments.

But the watchdog raised concern that some patients may have been given anti-psychotic drugs unnecessarily, due to the lack of detail in the reports.

Their report adds: “Many care plans recorded the use of non-medical strategies to support patients, but these were not specified in the care plan.

“Interventions such as ‘use distraction techniques’ were mentioned to support the patient, but there were no descriptions of what these actually were, nor identifying the triggers that were causing the patients distress.

“Therefore we found that some patients were given psychotropic medication to reduce symptoms of stress and distress behaviours, rather than utilising non-medical interventions.”

The report also expresses “significant concern” about the  “negative and pejorative” language used by nursing and ward staff giving the impression that staff lacked in understanding of dementia-related illnesses.

The spokesman added: “We raised our concerns with senior managers about this on the day, as we felt this situation required to be urgently addressed. We shall follow up with senior managers to ensure appropriate action has been taken.”

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has been contacted for comment.

The garden at Glen O’Dee is overgrown and “run-down”, according to one family member of a patient.

Concerns regarding state of Glen O’Dee grounds

Last month, a family member of a patient at Glen O’Dee raised concern about the standard of the building, and its garden.

Joe Durno spoke out after visiting his cousin William Durno, 86, who was transferred to the Banchory hospital from Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen – unbeknown to his wife, who was in hospital herself for an operation.

Mr Durno, 69, hit out at the “awful” state of the hospital grounds, including the garden and the original building which was left burnt-out following a blaze in 2016.

He claimed the patients are staying in a “complete and utter mess” and that he was asked to take his cousin’s soiled laundry home to wash.

He said: “They’re being left to rot. These patients have been forgotten by the NHS – they’re people, they’re human beings.”

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said at the time: “The safety and wellbeing of all of our patients is of the utmost importance and we will be happy to discuss any concerns families may have.

“We fully recognise that outdoor space is beneficial in improving patients’ wellbeing and to manage patient stress and distress.

“We have referred to our estates team as a priority and are working with local community groups to ensure that our garden space is brought up to a safe standard which is therapeutic for patients and families.”

