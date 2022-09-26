A95 landslip could finally be repaired as project goes out to tender – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A95 landslip could finally be repaired as project goes out to tender – again

By Louise Glen
September 26, 2022, 1:24 pm
A new contract has been published to repair the landslip at Meikle Cantly.


Work to repair a landslide on a Moray road could cost up to £1.2milllion.

Contractors are being asked to put themselves forward for the work at Meikle Cantly, on the A95 Keith to Glenbarry road.

A tender document published today sets the cost of the work as an estimated £683,000.

Moray Council previously attempted to carry out the works, but had to put it on hold after the one bid received was over budget.

Officials were forced to reconsider the amount set aside for the works in the 2022/2023 budget.

The remedial works have been delayed since December 2019.

‘Significantly higher’

The A95 at Meikle Cantly landslip Picture shows; A95 Meikle Cantly.

When the project gets under way it is expected to last around three months.

Traffic lights have been in place since early December 2019 when erosion from the River Isla, undermined the slope supporting the road, causing the landslip.

In 2021, a contract for the project was put out to tender with only one bid received at a significantly higher cost than originally forecast.

The work was deferred until 2022/23 for more money to be put aside in the budget.

Road maintenance manager Mark Atherton said: “We’re aware of massive disruption in the construction industry just now owing to a number of worldwide market factors.

“Suppliers have said they didn’t tender for this particular contract due to having large volumes of other work on and no capacity to deliver the project in the preferred timescale.

“The costs associated with this project have also come back as a lot higher than anticipated, which has rendered the job unfeasible this year.

“We appreciate the deep frustration when works like this go on longer than projected, we feel it too, and we’re grateful to road users in the area for their patience as we face obstacles out-with our control.”

Public Contract Scotland published the notice on its website earlier today.

 

