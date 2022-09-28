Cycling lovers wanted for pro-bike ride-out in Aberdeen this Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cycling lovers wanted for pro-bike ride-out in Aberdeen this Friday

By Kieran Beattie
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 11:55 am
The Critical Mass cycling event will start outside Marischal College on Broad Street.
The Critical Mass cycling event will start outside Marischal College on Broad Street.

A “Critical Mass” bicycle ride event designed to raise the profile of pedal power in the city will take place in Aberdeen this Friday.

Starting out at Marischal College, cyclists from across the city have been invited to take part in a group ride on a loop through the streets of the Granite City.

The campaign is designed to highlight the number of people who love riding their bikes in Aberdeen, and also encourage investment in improved infrastructure for bicycle users.

Why is it called Aberdeen Critical Mass?

Highland MSP Ariane Burgess joining the Critical Mass event in Inverness in October, 2021.

Critical Mass cycles have been taking place in cities all across the world for years, with one of the first held in San Francisco in 1992.

The events are aimed at spotlighting the number of people in an area who would want to use their bikes where they live, but are potentially concerned about safety issues and poor infrastructure.

They involve hundreds of cyclists taking to the streets at once.

Similar schemes run in Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh, usually once a month.

Bridge of Don resident Martin Sharman, a spokesman for the Aberdeen Critical Mass project, said a similar event for the Granite City has been a long time coming.

Aberdeen Critical Mass spokesman Martin Sharman on his e-cargo bike with his children.

He said: “Critical Mass is all about raising the profile of cycling and the requirement for good cycling infrastructure in Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen does have some really good cycling infrastructure, but it’s also very disjointed.

“So if people are travelling from point A to point B, they may find there’s good sections of cycle path or dedicated cycle lanes, but then they sort of peter out and you hit things like big roundabouts that put people off.

“What we want to show is a presence of cyclists on the road, encourage people to get involved in cycling, and take part in consultations from people like the council to raise their views about cycling.”

When will it start, and what will be the route for the Aberdeen Critical Mass?

The event will start at 6pm outside Marischal College, weather dependent, and those wishing to take part are encouraged to keep up to date on precise starting times on official Critical Mass Aberdeen social media channels. 

Martin said he thinks the event “has to be positive and get people involved in a positive way, because that will encourage change”.

Cyclists travelling down Union Street in 2020.

He continued: “The route will include Union Street, starting off from Marischal College.

“It’s one of the safer routes in terms of avoiding major roundabouts, and right-hand turns where you cross over traffic.

“I also don’t want to be causing any friction with car drivers, so we’ll go with the flow of traffic”.

Martin said he doesn’t intend for any motorists to be slowed down for “more than a minute or two”.

Here’s a map of the route:

And here’s a video cycle-through of the route:

What comes next?

Martin explained that he intends for the Critical Mass Aberdeen event to take place on the last Friday of every month.

Martin, alongside his children and his e-cargo bike, at Aberdeen Beach.

So far, he says he’s not sure how many people will turn up.

But he said as “it’s really a grassroots event, I’ll be pleased if anyone turns up at the moment”.

He added: “The key thing is it has to be inclusive and create a space for people to gain confidence in cycling on the road too.

“If people get involved, and if one or two of them want to start cycling for a commute as a result, or use their bikes to go to the shops, then that will be a real positive.”

