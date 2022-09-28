Postcode Lottery: How does it work and what are the chances of winning?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Postcode Lottery: How does it work and what are the chances of winning?

By Chloe Irvine
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Residents in Beneray in the Western Isles won £3million in 2020.
An Aberdeen community is celebrating after winning a share of a £3.2 million jackpot on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

However, the chances of winning money in the draw and the amount you receive varies – so how does it work?

All active players’ chosen postcodes are entered into each prize draw and taken out randomly.

This ensures every one of the prizes have guaranteed winners as postcodes without any entrants will not be entered – ensuring no rollovers in this particular lottery.

How much can you win?

The majority of the Postcode Lottery prizes have set value prices, for example the £30,000 Street Prize drawn every Saturday and Sunday.

In this draw,  everyone with the winning postcode will get the same amount regardless of whether there is one, two or more people playing with that postcode.

However, the monthly Postcode Millions prize is an exception to the rule as the winning player has to have the full postcode and will win the largest sum of money.

Postcode Lottery employee going to give prize to lucky winners
Postcode Lottery winners find out how much they have won by pulling a large cheque from an envelope.

Whereas those who’s partial postcode, which is the first two letters and numbers and the first number of the final three characters, will get the remainder of what’s left in the pot.

For example in 2020, 101 islanders in North Uist and Berneray celebrated as their postcode sector, HS6 5, shared a £3 Million prize in January’s Postcode Millions today.

Two neighbours took home £193,055 each when their exact postcode, HS6 5BJ, was revealed as the full winning entry.

The remaining 99 residents in the sector received different cheque amounts depending on how many tickets they played with.

Is there a way of increasing the odds of winning?

Players have the ability to choose to play with more than one ticket and those with multiple tickets will get a multiple share of the prize pot.

In the Postcode Millions prize, all winners can earn at least £5,000, but if you had two tickets you’d get £10,000.

As a result, the amount of money you can bank doubles for every additional ticket you purchase.

A postcode in Aberdeen recently got lucky after winning the £3.2 million People’s Postcode Lottery prize.

Each player were informed they’d win at least £5,000 each with more money going to those living at the full winning postcode.

The final postcode will be revealed at a special event at the P&J Live on Saturday, October 1.

Aberdeen community ‘buzzing with excitement’ after scooping £3.2 million People’s Postcode Lottery prize

Editor's Picks