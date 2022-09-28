Speed checks find 1,400 motorists break limit every week on B1970 Oldmeldrum Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mobile speed cameras will be rolled out on the B1970 Oldmeldrum Road following concerns that hundreds of motorists are “ignoring” speed limits.

A speed survey found over 1,400 vehicles a week travelled at least 10mph over the 30mph limit on Oldmeldrum Road in Inverurie.

As a result, the North Safety Camera Unit will be put in place in the area with a mobile safety camera van to work towards reducing the speed on the stretch of road.

The location does not meet the criteria for permanent camera enforcement, but it does meet the requirement for the flexible deployment scheme.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, explained the flexible deployment scheme provides officers with an opportunity to enforce speed limits at locations where concerns have been raised.

He said: “The result of the speed survey at Oldmeldrum Road has provided the evidence that motorists are ignoring the speed limits which are in place for the safety of all road users, including those travelling to the local school and retail park.

“We will be enforcing during the next three months, providing a visible deterrent to modify driver behaviour and targeting vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

Working towards ‘improved driver behaviour’

Andrew Wilkinson, principal road safety engineer at Aberdeenshire Council said the introduction of the flexible deployment site at Oldmeldrum Road was “welcome”.

He said: “Safety cameras play an important role in ensuring road users travel at safer speeds and within the limits.

“Having targeted enforcement carried out by the North Safety Camera Unit is part of our strategic approach to improve road safety by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

“These changes in driver behaviour contribute to delivering the outcome that we all want, a reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across the road network, and ultimately working towards our vision of zero commitment where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.”