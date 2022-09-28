Speed checks find 1,400 motorists break limit every week on B1970 Oldmeldrum Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speed checks find 1,400 motorists break limit every week on B1970 Oldmeldrum Road

By Lauren Taylor
September 28, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 2:42 pm
Mobile speed cameras will be rolled out on the B1970 Oldmeldrum Road following concerns that hundreds of motorists are “ignoring” speed limits.

A speed survey found over 1,400 vehicles a week travelled at least 10mph over the 30mph limit on Oldmeldrum Road in Inverurie.

As a result, the North Safety Camera Unit will be put in place in the area with a mobile safety camera van to work towards reducing the speed on the stretch of road.

The location does not meet the criteria for permanent camera enforcement, but it does meet the requirement for the flexible deployment scheme.

Eric Dunion, manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, explained the flexible deployment scheme provides officers with an opportunity to enforce speed limits at locations where concerns have been raised.

He said: “The result of the speed survey at Oldmeldrum Road has provided the evidence that motorists are ignoring the speed limits which are in place for the safety of all road users, including those travelling to the local school and retail park.

“We will be enforcing during the next three months, providing a visible deterrent to modify driver behaviour and targeting vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

Working towards ‘improved driver behaviour’

Andrew Wilkinson, principal road safety engineer at Aberdeenshire Council said the introduction of the flexible deployment site at Oldmeldrum Road was “welcome”.

He said: “Safety cameras play an important role in ensuring road users travel at safer speeds and within the limits.

“Having targeted enforcement carried out by the North Safety Camera Unit is part of our strategic approach to improve road safety by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

“These changes in driver behaviour contribute to delivering the outcome that we all want, a reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across the road network, and ultimately working towards our vision of zero commitment where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Editor's Picks