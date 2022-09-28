Donside MSP in talks with business minister as north-east employers reach out to redundant workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donside MSP in talks with business minister as north-east employers reach out to redundant workers

By Louise Glen
September 28, 2022, 8:57 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 6:59 am
Stoneywood Mill. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Stoneywood Mill. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Redundant Stoneywood papermill workers are being urged to attend a recruitment event in Donside tomorrow.

Jackie Dunbar MSP, Aberdeen Donside, said while she had met with the Scottish Government’s business minister this evening, the former workers needed to act quickly to secure benefits and new employment.

Miss Dunbar said her focus is on “providing help and support to those employees who have been made redundant”.

On Friday the closure of Stoneywood Mill, was announced, resulting in the loss of more than 360 jobs, in her constituency.

It’s understood staff were given only 90 minutes notice of the news.

While Miss Dunbar said she had not had any communication from administrators she urged workers who were made redundant to immediately apply for job seekers allowance.

£12 million funding

Miss Dunbar said: “I’d like to put on record my thanks to the business minister for the call I had with him this evening regarding the impact the closure of the Stoneywood Mill will have on my constituents of Aberdeen Donside.

Jackie Dunbar MSP.

“During the call, the minister – and his officials – made clear that the Scottish Government has provided more than £12 million of funding to the business, in an attempt to keep it open and to keep staff employed.

“However, due to the global increase in pulp pricing, combined with energy increases and the Tory made cost of living crisis, this has not been possible.”

She continued: “I was extremely disappointed to hear that the Scottish Government’s Partnership Action for Continued Employment (PACES) team were denied access to be on site on Thursday last week when it was first announced to staff that the business will go into administration.

“Equally, I am disappointed that I have still not received any communication from the administrators on their approach moving forward, but I welcome the commitment from the Minister that he will raise this with the administrators on my behalf.”

She continued: “Tomorrow an event will be held, from 10am to 2pm, at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Souter Head Road, Aberdeen, AB12 3LF.

“This event will have North East Scotland College representatives present, as well as the Department for Work and Pensions, ABZ Works, Skills Development Scotland, Developing the Youth Workforce, as well as First Bus and Brew Dog and it will also have sessions on CV writing and interview skills.

“I would strongly advise anyone impacted to attend the event, so as to maximise the opportunity of continued employment.

Apply for support

“I am also aware that there will be a jobs fair on October 10 at the Beach Ballroom – with details to be confirmed.”

She added: “I am also, again, urging impacted constituents to immediately make a claim to the Department for Work and Pensions to claim financial support for redundancy.

“Anyone who has been made redundant is automatically entitled to six months of job seekers allowance.

“The Department for Work and Pensions can be slow in processing claims, so I encourage people to ensure their claim is in now.”

