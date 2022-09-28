Donside MSP in talks with business minister as north-east employers reach out to redundant workers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Redundant Stoneywood papermill workers are being urged to attend a recruitment event in Donside tomorrow.

Jackie Dunbar MSP, Aberdeen Donside, said while she had met with the Scottish Government’s business minister this evening, the former workers needed to act quickly to secure benefits and new employment.

Miss Dunbar said her focus is on “providing help and support to those employees who have been made redundant”.

On Friday the closure of Stoneywood Mill, was announced, resulting in the loss of more than 360 jobs, in her constituency.

It’s understood staff were given only 90 minutes notice of the news.

While Miss Dunbar said she had not had any communication from administrators she urged workers who were made redundant to immediately apply for job seekers allowance.

£12 million funding

Miss Dunbar said: “I’d like to put on record my thanks to the business minister for the call I had with him this evening regarding the impact the closure of the Stoneywood Mill will have on my constituents of Aberdeen Donside.

“During the call, the minister – and his officials – made clear that the Scottish Government has provided more than £12 million of funding to the business, in an attempt to keep it open and to keep staff employed.

“However, due to the global increase in pulp pricing, combined with energy increases and the Tory made cost of living crisis, this has not been possible.”

She continued: “I was extremely disappointed to hear that the Scottish Government’s Partnership Action for Continued Employment (PACES) team were denied access to be on site on Thursday last week when it was first announced to staff that the business will go into administration.

“Equally, I am disappointed that I have still not received any communication from the administrators on their approach moving forward, but I welcome the commitment from the Minister that he will raise this with the administrators on my behalf.”

She continued: “Tomorrow an event will be held, from 10am to 2pm, at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Souter Head Road, Aberdeen, AB12 3LF.

“This event will have North East Scotland College representatives present, as well as the Department for Work and Pensions, ABZ Works, Skills Development Scotland, Developing the Youth Workforce, as well as First Bus and Brew Dog and it will also have sessions on CV writing and interview skills.

“I would strongly advise anyone impacted to attend the event, so as to maximise the opportunity of continued employment.

Apply for support

“I am also aware that there will be a jobs fair on October 10 at the Beach Ballroom – with details to be confirmed.”

She added: “I am also, again, urging impacted constituents to immediately make a claim to the Department for Work and Pensions to claim financial support for redundancy.

“Anyone who has been made redundant is automatically entitled to six months of job seekers allowance.

“The Department for Work and Pensions can be slow in processing claims, so I encourage people to ensure their claim is in now.”