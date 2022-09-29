Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of Great Northern Road has been closed in both directions following a motorbike crash.

Police received reports of an accident involving a motorbike on Great Northern Road, near the Esso garage, at around 7pm.

The road is closed between the Haudagain and St Machar roundabouts.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and it is understood the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Emergency services are still in attendance and road collision investigators have arrived on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted by Clifton Road.

#BBirdService Due to an earlier RTC on Great Northern Road the road has now been closed by police between the Haudagain and St Machar Roundabout's. 727, 220 and X20 Services will divert via Hilton Drive in both directions. Sorry for the inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/kVl5eu2gAb — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) September 29, 2022

