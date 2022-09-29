Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly FC manager Allan Hale is delighted to have signed Callum Murray on a two-year deal from Forres Mechanics.

The former Buckie Thistle and Deveronvale midfielder signs for the Black and Golds having made 180 appearances in the Breedon Highland League since his debut in 2016.

Murray, 25, has scored 20 goals in the division to date, and Hale was delighted to add him to his squad having wanted to do so for a while.

Hale said: “He’s a player we’ve had our eye on for a while – we actually tried to sign him before he went to Forres.

“But we were a little bit too late in getting the opportunity to speak to him. By the time I spoke to him, he’d already agreed to go to Forres which was disappointing.

“Callum’s someone we feel can really strengthen us at the top end of the pitch with his pace and ability to go one v one against defenders.

“He scores goals and has got a good work ethic. He scored a hat-trick in his first game for Forres.

“For whatever reason, it’s not worked out at Forres and, as soon as we heard he might be available, we spoke to Forres and things have progressed quickly from there.”

Murray will be a ‘key player’

Hale believes that Murray’s experience will prove to be a useful addition to his squad and expects the midfielder to play a key role in Huntly’s season.

He added: “Callum will bring a lot to our team. He’s 25, but he’s got good experience in the Highland League from his time at Buckie.

“I’ve spoken to (Buckie boss) Graeme Stewart about him in the past and he spoke really highly of Callum.

“He was a regular in Buckie’s team until he got injured, which hindered his opportunities. But he’s got experience of being at a team which expects to win games every week.

“He’s got all the attributes we look for, I think he can be a key player for us and will strengthen our options at the top end of the pitch, which we’ve been looking to do for a while.”

Hale reckons Murray can still improve, and thinks Huntly is the right place for him to develop his game.

The Huntly boss said: “He’s someone who’s got a really determined attitude and wants to improve himself, which fits in with what we want to do.

“We look to bring in those players who can develop and, for his age, Callum has played a lot of games in the league.”