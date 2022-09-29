Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from Forres

By Sophie Goodwin
September 29, 2022, 9:00 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 9:30 pm
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)

Huntly FC manager Allan Hale is delighted to have signed Callum Murray on a two-year deal from Forres Mechanics.

The former Buckie Thistle and Deveronvale midfielder signs for the Black and Golds having made 180 appearances in the Breedon Highland League since his debut in 2016.

Murray, 25, has scored 20 goals in the division to date, and Hale was delighted to add him to his squad having wanted to do so for a while.

Hale said: “He’s a player we’ve had our eye on for a while – we actually tried to sign him before he went to Forres.

“But we were a little bit too late in getting the opportunity to speak to him. By the time I spoke to him, he’d already agreed to go to Forres which was disappointing.

Callum Murray, right, played for Buckie Thistle in the Highland League between 2016 and 2022.

“Callum’s someone we feel can really strengthen us at the top end of the pitch with his pace and ability to go one v one against defenders.

“He scores goals and has got a good work ethic. He scored a hat-trick in his first game for Forres.

“For whatever reason, it’s not worked out at Forres and, as soon as we heard he might be available, we spoke to Forres and things have progressed quickly from there.”

Murray will be a ‘key player’

Hale believes that Murray’s experience will prove to be a useful addition to his squad and expects the midfielder to play a key role in Huntly’s season.

He added: “Callum will bring a lot to our team. He’s 25, but he’s got good experience in the Highland League from his time at Buckie.

“I’ve spoken to (Buckie boss) Graeme Stewart about him in the past and he spoke really highly of Callum.

“He was a regular in Buckie’s team until he got injured, which hindered his opportunities. But he’s got experience of being at a team which expects to win games every week.

“He’s got all the attributes we look for, I think he can be a key player for us and will strengthen our options at the top end of the pitch, which we’ve been looking to do for a while.”

Hale reckons Murray can still improve, and thinks Huntly is the right place for him to develop his game.

The Huntly boss said: “He’s someone who’s got a really determined attitude and wants to improve himself, which fits in with what we want to do.

“We look to bring in those players who can develop and, for his age, Callum has played a lot of games in the league.”

