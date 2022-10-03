Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

By Chris Cromar
October 3, 2022, 7:12 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:52 pm
Long delays are expected on the A96 due to the police escort. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Long delays are expected on the A96 due to the police escort. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Motorists are being warned there will be significant travel disruption this weekend on Aberdeenshire roads due to the movement of a 130-tonne supergrid transformer.

The massive equipment will be be transported from Aberdeen Harbour to Rothienorman substation on Saturday, with police warning that it will take up to six hours to complete the short 33-mile trip.

It will leave the harbour at 8am and will be transported via convoy by a large 12-axle specialist vehicle under the guidance and supervision of police.

No road closures are required to facilitate the movement of the transformers and vehicles should be able to pass the convoy at regular opportunities on the route under police guidance when safe to do so.

Advanced to second phase of major construction work

The movement of the transformers comes as the SSEN Transmission teams have advanced to the second phase of major construction work in the ongoing Rothienorman substation project.

Working with principal contractor Balfour Beatty, phase two involves upgrading the infrastructure at the development from 275 kilovolts (kV) to 400kV, allowing for increased capacity.

Rotienmorman substation will take the delivery of a supergrid transformer on Saturday. Image: SSEN.

Construction of the substation, located around two miles west of Rothienorman, began with phase one in 2019 and is part of a wider strategy to reinforce the transmission network in the north-east and east coast of Scotland, as well as to meet net zero goals.

SSEN transmission project manager, Arthur Sinakov said: “The complex delivery has been carefully coordinated by our project teams, working with the specialist haulier, Rawcliffe, as well as Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland, to ensure disruption can be kept to a minimum for the local community and road users in the area.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding while we transport these transformers onto their final location in Rothienorman.”

A second transformer is due to be delivered in November.

