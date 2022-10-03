Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned there will be significant travel disruption this weekend on Aberdeenshire roads due to the movement of a 130-tonne supergrid transformer.

The massive equipment will be be transported from Aberdeen Harbour to Rothienorman substation on Saturday, with police warning that it will take up to six hours to complete the short 33-mile trip.

It will leave the harbour at 8am and will be transported via convoy by a large 12-axle specialist vehicle under the guidance and supervision of police.

No road closures are required to facilitate the movement of the transformers and vehicles should be able to pass the convoy at regular opportunities on the route under police guidance when safe to do so.

Advanced to second phase of major construction work

The movement of the transformers comes as the SSEN Transmission teams have advanced to the second phase of major construction work in the ongoing Rothienorman substation project.

Working with principal contractor Balfour Beatty, phase two involves upgrading the infrastructure at the development from 275 kilovolts (kV) to 400kV, allowing for increased capacity.

Construction of the substation, located around two miles west of Rothienorman, began with phase one in 2019 and is part of a wider strategy to reinforce the transmission network in the north-east and east coast of Scotland, as well as to meet net zero goals.

SSEN transmission project manager, Arthur Sinakov said: “The complex delivery has been carefully coordinated by our project teams, working with the specialist haulier, Rawcliffe, as well as Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland, to ensure disruption can be kept to a minimum for the local community and road users in the area.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding while we transport these transformers onto their final location in Rothienorman.”

A second transformer is due to be delivered in November.