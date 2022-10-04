Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

By Lauren Robertson
October 4, 2022, 12:41 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 2:52 pm
crash kingsway

One woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A90 at Laurencekirk.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Dundee to Aberdeen road at around 11.45am.

One female driver was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but the extent of her injuries is not known.

The crash happened on the southbound lane but the road was closed in both directions for around two hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.45 am on Tuesday October 4, police and emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 southbound at Laurencekirk.

“One woman, the driver and only occupant of one of the cars involved has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

She added that the road has fully reopened and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

