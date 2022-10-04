Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A90 at Laurencekirk.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Dundee to Aberdeen road at around 11.45am.

One female driver was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but the extent of her injuries is not known.

The crash happened on the southbound lane but the road was closed in both directions for around two hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.45 am on Tuesday October 4, police and emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A90 southbound at Laurencekirk.

“One woman, the driver and only occupant of one of the cars involved has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

She added that the road has fully reopened and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.