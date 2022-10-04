Nescol Graduations: Musician pays credit to lecturers for helping her land dream place at Welsh conservatoire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Insch teen who joined North East Scotland College (Nescol) at the age of 15 is “very proud” after landing a place at her dream conservatoire.

Arwen Scott, 18, was a late applicant to Nescol in 2020 after deciding it was the right time to leave school.

Having been involved in music from a young age, her aim was to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, but had to be 18 to apply.

College was the perfect stepping stone for her, and today she graduated with an HND in music.

Miss Arwen has been playing the piano since the age of four, and can play 16 other instruments, including the lyre and ukulele, and also sings.

‘The course was interesting’

She said that going to Nescol gave her the confidence boost that she needed.

“The course was interesting and I really enjoyed the combination of learning in both popular and classical music, the broad range of subjects we studied was great,” she said. “Coming to college allowed me to focus on the subject I love the most.”

She praised the supportive lecturers, and said they had played a huge part in helping her achieve of dream of getting to the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

After achieving her HND from Nescol, Miss Arwen was able to go directly into a third year of a BMUS (Hons) in music composition at the Cardiff based conservatoire.

She is enjoying life in the Welsh capital, saying “it’s amazing”.

Miss Arwen’s end goal is to complete her degree and then do a masters, before working within theatre and music. Her ultimate dream is to write an opera or musical.