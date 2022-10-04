Nescol Graduations: Musician pays credit to lecturers for helping her land dream place at Welsh conservatoire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nescol Graduations: Musician pays credit to lecturers for helping her land dream place at Welsh conservatoire

By Chris Cromar
October 4, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:50 am
Arwen Scott at Nescol's graduation ceremony earlier today. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Arwen Scott at Nescol's graduation ceremony earlier today. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

An Insch teen who joined North East Scotland College (Nescol) at the age of 15 is “very proud” after landing a place at her dream conservatoire.

Arwen Scott, 18, was a late applicant to Nescol in 2020 after deciding it was the right time to leave school.

Having been involved in music from a young age, her aim was to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, but had to be 18 to apply.

College was the perfect stepping stone for her, and today she graduated with an HND in music.

Miss Arwen has been playing the piano since the age of four, and can play 16 other instruments, including the lyre and ukulele, and also sings.

‘The course was interesting’

She said that going to Nescol gave her the confidence boost that she needed.

“The course was interesting and I really enjoyed the combination of learning in both popular and classical music, the broad range of subjects we studied was great,” she said. “Coming to college allowed me to focus on the subject I love the most.”

She praised the supportive lecturers, and said they had played a huge part in helping her achieve of dream of getting to the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

After achieving her HND from Nescol, Miss Arwen was able to go directly into a third year of a BMUS (Hons) in music composition at the Cardiff based conservatoire.

She is enjoying life in the Welsh capital, saying “it’s amazing”.

Miss Arwen’s end goal is to complete her degree and then do a masters, before working within theatre and music. Her ultimate dream is to write an opera or musical.

