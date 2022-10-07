Missing man from Huntly last seen leaving house on foot in green fleece

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Currie from the Ruthven area of Huntly has been reported as missing.

The 60-year-old was last seen leaving his home address in Huntly early on Thursday, October 6.

Police have since launched an appeal to help trace Mr Currie as they grow “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

He is described as being 6ft 3ins and of slim build with short, grey, balding hair and a short grey beard.

Mr Currie wears glasses and has a hearing aid in his left ear. It is believed he is wearing blue jeans, a green fleece and black boots.

Sergeant Debbie Burnett said: “It is unusual for David to go missing and not to be in contact with his family.

“As time passes we grow increasingly concerned for his wellbeing. He is a keen walker and could well have travelled some distance from his house.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref MPR6619761022.