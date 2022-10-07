Police recover almost £5 million of drugs across Scotland – in just three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police recover almost £5 million of drugs across Scotland – in just three months

By Michelle Henderson
October 7, 2022, 11:16 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 12:02 pm
Drug use and prohibited substances.; Shutterstock ID 573286375; purchase_order: H&W P&J; job: Medication charts

Police seized almost £5 million of drugs in a series of raids across Scotland in just three months.

Heroin and crack cocaine, worth an estimated street value of around £115,000, was seized from a property in Aberdeen during the operation.

Cannabis, cocaine and heroin were also recovered by police in Dundee, Lanarkshire and North Lanarkshire between April and June.

The findings were outlined in the force’s national service’s 2022-23 quarter one performance report.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “We know the terrible toll of drugs deaths in Scotland and the action described in this performance report underlines our commitment to reducing the harm caused to individuals, families and communities.

“Policing has a vital role in preventing drugs from reaching our streets and bringing those engaged in serious and organised crime to justice and that will always be a key duty and priority for Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland’s performance report

The report illustrates the progress of the police force’s annual strategy.

It reported that online crime is increasing while a long-term rise in reports of sexual offending continues.

The performance report also outlines progress on the national roll-out of Naloxone, following a decision to train and equip all operational officers with the life-saving nasal spray.

DCC Taylor says the force are continuing to adapt to needs of Scotland’s communities as they strive to do more for female victims in times of crisis.

She said: “Our performance reports provide important insights into the changing policing needs of our communities and how we are responding to them.

“We have worked hard over many years to deliver a better response to gender-based violence and are resolute in our commitment to build on that progress.

“We are determined to do more to ensure women and girls have confidence to come forward in the knowledge they will be treated with dignity and respect by professional officers who will work to get the best outcomes for victims.”

