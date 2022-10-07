Police recover almost £5 million of drugs across Scotland – in just three months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police seized almost £5 million of drugs in a series of raids across Scotland in just three months.

Heroin and crack cocaine, worth an estimated street value of around £115,000, was seized from a property in Aberdeen during the operation.

Cannabis, cocaine and heroin were also recovered by police in Dundee, Lanarkshire and North Lanarkshire between April and June.

The findings were outlined in the force’s national service’s 2022-23 quarter one performance report.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “We know the terrible toll of drugs deaths in Scotland and the action described in this performance report underlines our commitment to reducing the harm caused to individuals, families and communities.

“Policing has a vital role in preventing drugs from reaching our streets and bringing those engaged in serious and organised crime to justice and that will always be a key duty and priority for Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland’s performance report

The report illustrates the progress of the police force’s annual strategy.

It reported that online crime is increasing while a long-term rise in reports of sexual offending continues.

The performance report also outlines progress on the national roll-out of Naloxone, following a decision to train and equip all operational officers with the life-saving nasal spray.

DCC Taylor says the force are continuing to adapt to needs of Scotland’s communities as they strive to do more for female victims in times of crisis.

She said: “Our performance reports provide important insights into the changing policing needs of our communities and how we are responding to them.

“We have worked hard over many years to deliver a better response to gender-based violence and are resolute in our commitment to build on that progress.

“We are determined to do more to ensure women and girls have confidence to come forward in the knowledge they will be treated with dignity and respect by professional officers who will work to get the best outcomes for victims.”