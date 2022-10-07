Stonehaven’s ‘Auld Alliance’ reinforced as new ones made on trip to France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven’s ‘Auld Alliance’ reinforced as new ones made on trip to France

By Chris Cromar
October 7, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: October 7, 2022, 7:22 pm
The friendship cake, which included Stonehaven's name on it, being cut. Image: Phil Mills-Bishop.
The friendship cake, which included Stonehaven's name on it, being cut. Image: Phil Mills-Bishop.

A delegation from Stonehaven and North East Scotland Twinning Group has recently returned from France after boosting the town’s profile on the international stage.

A three-strong contingent, including the group’s chairman, Phil Mills-Bishop, visited the north-east town’s twin of Acheres, which is about 15 miles north-west from Paris.

They were joined by representatives from both Amarante in Portugal and Grosskrotzenburg in Germany, each of whom brought more than 50 delegates.

Stonehaven and North-East Scotland Twinning Group chairman, Phil Mills-Bishop (centre-right) with delegates from the other towns. Image: Phil Mills-Bishop.

The event was to celebrate five years of twinning between Stonehaven and their French counterparts, as well as 50 and 25 years with their German and Portuguese equals respectively.

‘Opportunity going forward’

A number of small craft and food firms attended the fete in Acheres’ market square and although no firms from Stonehaven or the north-east were involved, Mr Mills-Bishop described it as an “opportunity going forward”.

Mr Mills-Bishop with the painting of Dunottar Castle that was gifted to Stonehaven. Image: Phil Mills-Bishop.

During the visit, there were discussions between Mr Mills-Bishop and the community leaders of Amarante and Grosskrozenburg about how Stonehaven’s twinning friendships have developed between Acheres and Athens in Georgia.

He said that both of the representatives were “keen to continue to develop” the friendship discussions between the towns and were “very excited” about sending delegations to the north-east.

‘Friendships extended and created’

As a gift, Stonehaven was given a painting of Dunottar Castle, of which there is a mural in the French settlement’s town hall, by the mayor.

Mr Mills-Bishop said: “The Stoney delegation of three was given every respect and standing by the Mayor of Acheres, Marc Honore and friendships were extended and created with Grosskrozenburg and Amarante.

