Stonehaven’s ‘Auld Alliance’ reinforced as new ones made on trip to France

A delegation from Stonehaven and North East Scotland Twinning Group has recently returned from France after boosting the town’s profile on the international stage.

A three-strong contingent, including the group’s chairman, Phil Mills-Bishop, visited the north-east town’s twin of Acheres, which is about 15 miles north-west from Paris.

They were joined by representatives from both Amarante in Portugal and Grosskrotzenburg in Germany, each of whom brought more than 50 delegates.

The event was to celebrate five years of twinning between Stonehaven and their French counterparts, as well as 50 and 25 years with their German and Portuguese equals respectively.

‘Opportunity going forward’

A number of small craft and food firms attended the fete in Acheres’ market square and although no firms from Stonehaven or the north-east were involved, Mr Mills-Bishop described it as an “opportunity going forward”.

During the visit, there were discussions between Mr Mills-Bishop and the community leaders of Amarante and Grosskrozenburg about how Stonehaven’s twinning friendships have developed between Acheres and Athens in Georgia.

He said that both of the representatives were “keen to continue to develop” the friendship discussions between the towns and were “very excited” about sending delegations to the north-east.

‘Friendships extended and created’

As a gift, Stonehaven was given a painting of Dunottar Castle, of which there is a mural in the French settlement’s town hall, by the mayor.

Mr Mills-Bishop said: “The Stoney delegation of three was given every respect and standing by the Mayor of Acheres, Marc Honore and friendships were extended and created with Grosskrozenburg and Amarante.