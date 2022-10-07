All the Dons or just the Greats? Council clashes again on who deserves to be honoured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen councillors have fallen out yet again – this time over whether to honour the Dons as a whole or just select club legends.

The latest spat is about who should get the Freedom of the City, the highest civic honour the authority can bestow.

The SNP/Lib Dem administration believes it should go to the Gothenburg Greats who defeated Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

But their Conservative and Labour rivals want to go further and give the Freedom of the City to the Dons as a club.

What’s the argument in favour of honouring only the Greats?

The Gothenburg Greats plan will be discussed by the council next Thursday.

The SNP Lord Provost David Cameron suggests the conferment ceremony would take place during a weekend celebration of the match’s anniversary next May.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill explained the rationale.

He said: “I still remember myself, sitting in front of the television with my father watching that when I was 19.

“I think it marks the massive achievement of that team 40 years ago, who achieved a fantastic result in winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup and drew very positive attention to our city.”

He added: “It’s a significant anniversary, and we believe the focus needs to be on the team that won that night.

“It’s something that I know all Aberdonians, regardless of which football club they might happen to support, are proud of.”

Why do the Tories disagree?

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton will be putting forward an alternative vision.

While he agrees the Gothenburg side will “remain immortal in the history of Aberdeen” – he ultimately calls for the freedom to be given to the club.

Mr Houghton said: “It would be unfortunate if the administration blocked awarding the football club Freedom of the City.

“We’re glad they’re backing our bid for the Gothenburg team, but awarding it to the whole club while we’re doing it seems right.”

His bid was backed by Sandra Macdonald, the Labour group leader.

She said: “The Dons put the city on the world stage, so it is also fitting that we take the opportunity to showcase AFC’s Community Trust and enhance the city’s sporting programme in our communities going forward.

“That way the football legacy of the Gothenburg Greats will be part of our future as well as part of our history.”

What do you think?

What will happen if they can’t agree?

There are 24 councillors in the SNP/Lib Dem administration and 19 in the Conservative/Labour opposition, with two unaffiliated members.

An agreement must be reached before a decision on the honour is made.

The final outcome may be that the decision is delayed yet again, as 30 of the 45 councillors must support a freedom of the city award for it to come to pass.

What happened to the NHS Grampian idea?

When the plan to award Aberdeen FC – or the Gothenburg Greats – the freedom of the city was announced, there was some disquiet within the administration.

Last year, the Liberal Democrats called for the honour to be given to NHS Grampian as a tribute to the work done by health workers during the Covid pandemic.

That bid was backed by the SNP group, meaning both parties currently in power supported the move.

However, there is no mention of the health board on the agenda for next week’s council meeting.

Mr Yuill, who also leads Aberdeen’s Liberal Democrats, said the effort had not been abandoned entirely.

He said: “I’ve long argued that the incredible work of the staff and volunteers of NHS Grampian during the pandemic should be recognised, and I’m sure that’s something we will come back to.”