Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin determined to end poor away form to repay ‘remarkable’ 4,000-strong travelling support

By Sean Wallace
October 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin applauds the supporters after the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.
Boss Jim Goodwin has challenged Aberdeen to end their away day woes to reward the club’s “remarkable” travelling support.

A 4,000-strong travelling Red Army will descend on Tannadice on Saturday for the New Firm derby against Dundee United.

The Dons have only won twice in their previous 22 away Premiership matches, drawing seven and losing 13.

That is a return of just 13 points from a possible 66.

Despite this dismal away league form, Aberdeen supporters continue to back the Reds in their thousands on the road.

Goodwin wants a victory against bottom club Dundee United to reward the dedication of the 4,000 travelling supporters.

However, Goodwin will not be in the dugout at Tannadice as he was hit with an eight-game ban by the SFA for comments made about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous.

Goodwin accused defender Porteous of “blatant cheating” in his post-match interview following the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

The 40-year-old will serve an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the sanction.

Goodwin said: “We will bring 4,000 fans down, which is remarkable.

“The travelling support have been outstanding and, with 4,000 Aberdeen fans, it will feel like a home game.

“We are grateful to the supporters and owe them a lot.

Aberdeen fans celebrate during the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

“However, our away form hasn’t been good enough and as a group we are aware of that.

“We are very strong and scoring plenty of goals at home, but have to do better on the road.

“We want to try to take some of that really good home form with us on the road, hopefully starting this weekend at Tannadice.”

Goodwin ‘open minded’ to Saturday night experiment

The New Firm derby will kick-off at 6pm as Saturday evening football is trialed.

Aberdeen’s home clash with Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday, November 12 will also kick-off at 6pm.

The later times were at the request of both clubs as they trial different ways of attracting greater attendances at matches.

Goodwin said: “I’m willing to experiment and am quite open minded that way.

“I think we all have to be.

“I know there will be some people set in their ways who think kick-offs should be 3pm on a Saturday.

Aberdeen flag during the Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

“With the broadcasters now things have changed and we have Friday night football, lunchtime kick-offs on a Saturday and Sunday.”

‘It might be a rip-roaring success’

The huge uptake by Aberdeen supporters for this weekend’s match suggests they have embraced the initiative.

Goodwin insists clubs must explore different options in the bid to swell crowds.

He said: “If I had to put myself in the shoes of being a supporter, I think it would work for me and my family.

“In terms of being able to take the wee man to his football in the morning. And not have to rush back to go and meet a bus at 12 o’clock or one o’clock.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-1 draw with Ross County.

“It gives families a little bit more time to spend together on a Saturday, which tends to be the first day off after a hard working week.

“It can work for a number of different reasons, although it’s not going to suit everyone.

“But there’s no harm in trying.

“If it doesn’t work and isn’t a success, then it is very easy to revert back to tradition.

“But it might be a rip-roaring success and other teams out there might want to try to follow suit.

“We have to try to explore these different options available to us and see if it has any impact on attendances.”

Barron set to return from injury

Aberdeen welcome back Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson back from suspension for the trip to Tannadice.

Scales served a one-match suspension following his dismissal in the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

The defender received a second booking, and Hibs were awarded a penalty for a flashpoint where Porteous appeared to drag Scales to the ground.

Goodwin’s comments on Porteous following the controversial incident resulted in the SFA delivering a hefty ban to the Dons’ manager.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

Midfielder Barron is also set to return in the New Firm derby from a long-term knee injury.

Barron, 20, has not played yet this campaign having suffered the injury during a pre-season friendly.

‘My players are in a brilliant place – and we can have no sympathy for Dundee United’

Dundee United are propping up the Premiership table and have conceded 22 goals in eight league games, more than any other top flight club.

But Goodwin will not underestimate their threat.

He said: “Dundee United are a good side on their day and capable of hurting teams.

“They have some very good players within their ranks.

“They’re on a poor run of form at the moment, whereas we are playing well and the boys are full of confidence.

“My players are in a brilliant place.

“It is probably the polar opposite to how the Dundee United players are feeling.

“We are certainly not going to have much sympathy for them.

“It is important that we go and focus on our job.

“We want to win back-to-back games in the Premiership, which is a very difficult thing to do.”

