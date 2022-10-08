Traffic ban slammed but removing Castlegate cobbles welcomed as public remain split over Aberdeen city centre revamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There seemed to be agreement among the visitors to the consultation at the Bon Accord Centre that Aberdeen city centre badly needs some dramatic changes.

However, not everyone was sure that the proposals in front of them were the best way to achieve a turnaround.

On nine screens set up between a spooky Halloween mini golf course and the science centre pop-up space, Aberdeen City Council had set out its vision for rejuvenation.

The massive face of Alan Turing looked on as members of the public wandered in front of the maps and charts, shopping in hand.

Checking out the artists’ impressions scattered around the panels, Duncan McLennan was unsure of whether all the city’s residents had been taken into account.

He said: “Both my wife and I are disabled, and nobody’s thought about that – how do disabled people get around the area?

“You’ve got to take in that there are people who stay there who are disabled, and how are they going to access.”

Accessibility concerns for city centre

Issues with accessibility were also raised the last time transformational plans were mooted for the city centre, when full pedestrianisation of central Union Street was on the cards.

But Duncan, who lives on Market Street, was more complimentary of the proposed new design for the Castlegate.

At the moment, it is “impossible for an old age pensioner to walk across” with its uneven slabs and cobbling, he said, but he thought the proposal “looks a lot better”.

Castlegate was also the main highlight for two women who did not want to give their names.

“This is nice,” said one.

“We were just discussing getting rid of the cobbles in the Castlegate, it’s an absolute nightmare when you’re walking, pushing a buggy or a wheelchair.”

The other woman thought the bold new concepts for the city centre were “long overdue”, adding: “I think it’s not before time.”

Both were excited to have plenty of options for places to sit outside and have a coffee.

‘Looks good on paper’

Less enthusiastic was Moosa Muhammad, who lives in the city centre.

He said: “It looks very good on paper, making a green city and making it good, but it is actually stopping people coming.”

He was most critical of the decision to close a section of Union Street to cars, saying: “It’s a family city, people actually come in the big cars not for fun but because of the families.

“If you stop every road, nobody will come here.”

He said the decision meant it had been two or three years since he visited the city’s main thoroughfare.

Fyvie-based Jan McShane was also unimpressed by the plans.

She said: “I get really annoyed by waste of money, and that’s what I see here. I see an architect’s fantasy.”

Taking a different angle to the earlier visitors, Jan singled out the Castlegate as a place she considers fine the way it is.

“Why not use what you already have?” she asked, saying it was one of her favourite spots in the city for people-watching.

“You’ve already got a huge pedestrianised area, plus you’ve got the mixture of the great view down Union Street and all these monuments.

“Why do we want to put money into this?

“Who wants a great big fishtail in the middle of Aberdeen? It’s not even relevant.”