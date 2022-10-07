Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bus has collided with a wall after being driven up the wrong street in Aberdeen.

The First Aberdeen vehicle, which was operating the number 15 service, took a wrong turn down Burnett Street in Countesswells just before 8pm this evening.

The driver was forced to turn the vehicle around after realising the road, which is not on the bus route, came to a dead end.

Resident Ash Stark witnessed the incident and said the bus was eventually reversed out of the street.

He said: “The driver drove up to the barrier and realised he could not get through, reversed slightly and then attempted to try a u-turn instead of trying to reverse down the road.

“In doing so, he reversed into the wall ripping off the back left side of his bus.”

The Countesswells resident saw the bus had scraped its left side along the kerb while reversing out of the street.

Photos shared by Mr Stark show tyre marks in the mud where the rear end of the bus hit the low wall.

Police were not called to the scene and there are no reports of any injuries associated with the incident.

First Aberdeen has been contacted for comment.

Safety concerns

Residents previously raised safety concerns about the number 15 service being rerouted in the Countesswells area.

In July, the use of Countesswells Road was highlighted as a dangerous option due to its tight bends and frequently flooded gullies, as well as the lack of visibility and pavements.

Mr Stark said there are also still concerns about the street signs and motorists speeding in the area.

He added: “As for Burnett Street, which was the old North Countesswells Road, we have always complained how poorly the signage on the street is and confusing to drivers.

“The speed that drivers come up this road and speed back down is an accident waiting to happen.”