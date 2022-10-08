Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Halsary wind farm will be providing £3.75million of funding to communities in Caithness.

Scottish Power Renewables (SPR), which owns the wind farm, will be creating the Halsary Community Benefit Fund.

It will provide £150,000 every year for the next 25 years.

The wind farm is located south of Spittal village, and the three community councils closest will each receive £30,000 a year.

They include:

Halkirk and District

Latheron, Lybster & Clyth

Watten

This money will be spent on projects and initiatives chosen by local people for the benefit of local people.

A further £60,000 will be sent to the Caithness Community Fund each year. This will open up funding opportunities to groups across the wider Caithness area.

Why has Scottish Power given the money?

The decision by Scottish Power Renewables to open the fund has been welcomed by the community groups involved.

The company says it is part of its efforts to be a “sustainable developer and good neighbour”.

Over the past few year, Caithness has become a more popular location for on-shore wind farms.

Siobhan Jarvie, SPR’s community liaison officer said: “It’s fantastic to see these funds up and running and I can’t wait to see the projects that come forward and make a positive difference for the people and communities across Caithness.”

Renewables help the community

Community leaders have praised the fund and the difference it will make.

Stuart Mills, vice-chairman of Halkirk and District Community Council, said: “ScottishPower Renewables’ community benefit is an important part of the overall package supplied by the renewables developments in the Caithness area.”

Pat Hendry, secretary of Latheron, Lybster & Clyth Community Council, said: “The grants will allow local groups in Caithness to have funding available to them to provide activities and projects which they would otherwise be unable to afford.”

A spokeswoman for the Caithness Community Fund said: “The Halsary fund gives each group an opportunity to pitch for funding which – in the current financial climate – is much needed by many groups who, without this financial support, would struggle.”

For further details, or to apply for funding, visit the Caithness Voluntary Group website.