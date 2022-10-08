Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

By Cameron Roy
October 8, 2022, 9:38 am
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.

The Halsary wind farm will be providing £3.75million of funding to communities in Caithness.

Scottish Power Renewables (SPR), which owns the wind farm, will be creating the Halsary Community Benefit Fund.

It will provide £150,000 every year for the next 25 years.

The wind farm is located south of Spittal village, and the three community councils closest will each receive £30,000 a year.

They include:

  • Halkirk and District
  • Latheron, Lybster & Clyth
  • Watten

This money will be spent on projects and initiatives chosen by local people for the benefit of local people.

The Halsary wind farm.  Supplied by Scottish Power.

A further £60,000 will be sent to the Caithness Community Fund each year. This will open up funding opportunities to groups across the wider Caithness area.

Why has Scottish Power given the money?

The decision by Scottish Power Renewables to open the fund has been welcomed by the community groups involved.

The company says it is part of its efforts to be a “sustainable developer and good neighbour”.

Over the past few year, Caithness has become a more popular location for on-shore wind farms. 

Siobhan Jarvie, SPR’s community liaison officer said: “It’s fantastic to see these funds up and running and I can’t wait to see the projects that come forward and make a positive difference for the people and communities across Caithness.”

Renewables help the community

Community leaders have praised the fund and the difference it will make.

Stuart Mills, vice-chairman of Halkirk and District Community Council, said: “ScottishPower Renewables’ community benefit is an important part of the overall package supplied by the renewables developments in the Caithness area.”

Pat Hendry, secretary of Latheron, Lybster & Clyth Community Council, said: “The grants will allow local groups in Caithness to have funding available to them to provide activities and projects which they would otherwise be unable to afford.”

A spokeswoman for the Caithness Community Fund said: “The Halsary fund gives each group an opportunity to pitch for funding which – in the current financial climate – is much needed by many groups who, without this financial support, would struggle.”

For further details, or to apply for funding, visit the Caithness Voluntary Group website.

