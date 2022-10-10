Competitors – and judges – sought for Tunnock’s Teacake Challenge at Mull Rally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s back – a “sporting” competition that pits Tunnock’s Teacake eaters and motor racing enthusiasts on the Isle of Mull.

The challenge, due to take place on Thursday ahead of the annual rally setting off, involves participants trying to eat the most teacakes in four minutes.

Organiser Ron Cowan will run the event in Tobermory, and he is still seeking judges to help select the winner.

Mr Cowan said: “The competition will be to find the person who can eat the most Tunnock’s Teacakes in four minutes, followed by drinking a full can of Barr’s Irn-Bru in one minute.

“Each competitor requires an un-wrapper to keep the supply of teacakes flowing.

“All entrants and un-wrappers must be over 18 years of age.”

He added: “Should there be a tie, a further period of two minutes will follow.”

A Tunnock’s Teacake is made of soft marshmallow on a biscuit base and coated in real milk chocolate, and is not gluten-free.

To apply to be a judge, send an email entitled Judge to teacake@mullrally.org and include your name and mobile number.

For more details send an email entitled “2022 entry” to teacake@mullrally.org or view more details on the group’s Facebook page.

Entries for the competition will close tomorrow at 10pm.

Mull Rally 2022 takes place on the Isle of Mull from Thursday to Sunday.