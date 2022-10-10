New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new flight route between Aberdeen and London will operate over winter, it has been announced.

British Airways has added an Aberdeen Airport to London City route to complement the daily flights it already runs to Heathrow.

The airline has said it is aiming to provide “stronger domestic connectivity” to the capital city.

Flights will begin operating on Tuesday November 1 and will run until Sunday January 22.

London City is popular with business travellers due to the airport being much closer to the financial districts than Heathrow or Gatwick.

An Embraer E190 aircraft will be used to operate one flight to London and one to Aberdeen each day.

Attracting more visitors

Bosses at Aberdeen International Airport have welcomed the addition of the route, saying it will give more people the opportunity to visit the north-east.

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer for Aberdeen Airport operators AGS Airports, said: “This announcement is welcome news and will provide even more choice for passengers between the Granite City and London.

“We look forward to working with BA Cityflyer to establish the route.”

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, added: “It is great to see British Airways growing its offering and presence at Aberdeen International Airport with this new daily flights to London City.

“Routes like London City are important to help drive the economy, connecting the business community to key markets.

“It also provides a great opportunity for people to come see the great area our corner of the country is with fantastic food and drink offerings.”

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire said: “Strengthening connectivity to our region can only be a positive step forward as we look to influence potential visitors from the north and east of London who are looking for a Scottish escape.

“We look forward to reaching new audiences and welcoming passengers to our corner of Scotland.”

When will the flights operate?

London City to Aberdeen International Airport:

Departing at 8.05pm on Mondays and Tuesdays

Departing at 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Departing at 6.30pm on Fridays

Departing at 11.20am on Saturdays

Departing at 8.25pm on Sundays

Aberdeen International Airport to London City:

Departing at 7.30am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Departing at 8am on Fridays

Departing at 9am on Saturdays

Departing at 12pm on Sundays