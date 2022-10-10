New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter

By Ellie Milne
October 10, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 9:00 am
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

A new flight route between Aberdeen and London will operate over winter, it has been announced.

British Airways has added an Aberdeen Airport to London City route to complement the daily flights it already runs to Heathrow.

The airline has said it is aiming to provide “stronger domestic connectivity” to the capital city.

Flights will begin operating on Tuesday November 1 and will run until Sunday January 22.

London City is popular with business travellers due to the airport being much closer to the financial districts than Heathrow or Gatwick.

An Embraer E190 aircraft will be used to operate one flight to London and one to Aberdeen each day.

Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Attracting more visitors

Bosses at Aberdeen International Airport have welcomed the addition of the route, saying it will give more people the opportunity to visit the north-east.

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer for Aberdeen Airport operators AGS Airports, said: “This announcement is welcome news and will provide even more choice for passengers between the Granite City and London.

“We look forward to working with BA Cityflyer to establish the route.”

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, added: “It is great to see British Airways growing its offering and presence at Aberdeen International Airport with this new daily flights to London City.

“Routes like London City are important to help drive the economy, connecting the business community to key markets.

“It also provides a great opportunity for people to come see the great area our corner of the country is with fantastic food and drink offerings.”

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire said: “Strengthening connectivity to our region can only be a positive step forward as we look to influence potential visitors from the north and east of London who are looking for a Scottish escape.

“We look forward to reaching new audiences and welcoming passengers to our corner of Scotland.”

London City Airport. Image: London City Airport.

When will the flights operate?

London City to Aberdeen International Airport:

  • Departing at 8.05pm on Mondays and Tuesdays
  • Departing at 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays
  • Departing at 6.30pm on Fridays
  • Departing at 11.20am on Saturdays
  • Departing at 8.25pm on Sundays

Aberdeen International Airport to London City:

  • Departing at 7.30am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
  • Departing at 8am on Fridays
  • Departing at 9am on Saturdays
  • Departing at 12pm on Sundays

Editor's Picks