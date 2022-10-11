Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival’s return to Inverness and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The National Whisky Festival will return to Aberdeen and Inverness next summer.

The event celebrates Scotland’s iconic drink, with exhibitors from across the industry coming together to share their top tipples.

Visitors can expect music, masterclasses and, of course, tastings, as well as the chance to mingle with the best of the best when it comes to whisky.

The National Whisky Festival came to Inverness for the first time in 2022 with dozens of exhibitors gathering in Eden Court.

Fans will be excited to hear it will be returning to the venue on July 1 next year with sessions from 12pm to 3.30pm and from 4.15pm to 7.45pm.

A detailed programme of the day’s festivities is yet to be announced, but this year’s event boasted masterclasses in The Malt Room and MacGregor’s Bar.

Aberdeen event

The National Whisky Festival will return to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on September 9 next year with two sessions from 12pm to 3.30pm and from 4.15pm to 7.45pm.

This year, the festival’s sold-out Aberdeen event brought around 800 whisky lovers to the north-east.

Festival-goers will be eagerly awaiting the full 2023 line-up after this year’s which included GlenAllachie, Benromach and GlenWyvis.

You can buy tickets for both the Inverness and Aberdeen events here from 10am on October 12.