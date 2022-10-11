Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Commuters are being warned to expect delays during resurfacing works at the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.

A 110-yard section of the Esplanade is being resurfaced, but the resulting closure has been causing queues of traffic to build up – particularly in the mornings.

Sectioned off from King Street eastbound, 110 yards of the road is shut for two weeks.

The closure has resulted in what has been described by some motorists as the “worst traffic since before Covid”.

Re-directed down King’s Street

A lot of drivers travelling into Aberdeen’s city centre have been redirected down King Street.

Due to this, there have been reports of long waiting times and bad traffic in Bridge of Don when heading into the city.

Motorists are encouraging those travelling to leave extra time to allow for this.

Aberdeen City Council said the King Street bus lane has been revoked at the Esplanade turn off to try and keep traffic flow smoothly.

There is also a prohibition of waiting on the same stretch of road while the works are ongoing which is marked by no-waiting cones.

It is expected this will last until the road reopens at 5pm on Sunday, October 23.

