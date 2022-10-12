Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charity Home-Start Aberdeen is looking to recruit some new trustees to help bring fresh skills and expertise to the table to cope with increased demand.

The local family support group is experiencing more pressure on its services than ever.

In response to this, Home-Start Aberdeen is looking for several professional trustees and advisors to join its board.

The charity is seeking individuals who hold different expertise and experience who are keen to share this for a good cause.

This follows after the Home-Start Aberdeen store also released an appeal for more volunteers in August.

Who are Home-Start and what is involved?

Providing practical and emotional support to around 200 vulnerable families in Aberdeen every year, Home-Start aims to prevent family crisis and breakdown.

Families being supported have at least one child under the age of five and are typically affected by social isolation, bereavement, relationship problems, illness, disability or financial hardship.

The charity’s aim is to nurture strong families and believe in a “bright future for every child whatever their circumstances”.

The role of a trustee involves individuals from different backgrounds offering their expertise and advice to help upskill the charity board.

Home-Start has said professionals from a range of backgrounds including financial, legal, retail, commercial, IT or HR would be “invaluable” to provide additional guidance.

Those involved would only be required to attend six meetings a year.

Sharing expertise for a good cause

Anne MacDonald, who leads the existing board of trustees, said the board provides a sound framework for the charity.

The chairwoman said: “We would like to enhance the board’s skills through the appointment of trustees or advisors to the board with a professional background.

“Whether financial, legal, commercial, or in HR, retail or IT, expertise and guidance from professionals in these areas would be invaluable for us, and their presence required at only six meetings a year.

“If you’d like to share your expertise for a good cause but are short on time we would love to hear from you.”

Anyone interested or seeking more information on the role can contact Ms MacDonald at chair@homestartaberdeen.org.uk .