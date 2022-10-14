All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With a royal visit scheduled in Aberdeen on Monday, a few main roads in the city centre will be closed.

Between 10am and 3pm on Monday, numerous busy streets in the city will be shut to traffic.

Aberdeen City Council announced that Union Street will be closed between Market Street and Broad Street on the day.

Union St, between Market St and Broad St, King Street, between East North St and Castle Terrace, Market St, between Hadden St and Union St and Broad St, between Queen St and Union St. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) October 13, 2022

Other roads shut include:

King Street – between East and North Street and Castle Terrace

Market Street – between Hadden Street and Union Street

Broad Street – between Queen Street and Union Street

The bus gate on Broad Street will also be suspended during this time.

King Charles to meet with refugees in Aberdeen

The announced road closures are due to King Charles attending a reception at the Town House in Aberdeen next week.

There he will meet with refugee families from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria who have settled in the north-east and hear about the challenges they have faced.

He will also have the chance to enjoy a musical performance from Dyce Primary School pupils and Robert Gordon University students.

The monarch’s visit follows after he and the Queen Consort travelled to Ballater on Tuesday and met with Aberdeenshire communities to thank them for their support following the Queen’s death.