All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit

By Lottie Hood
October 14, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 12:21 pm
King Charles will meet refugees during his visit to Aberdeen. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
King Charles will meet refugees during his visit to Aberdeen. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

With a royal visit scheduled in Aberdeen on Monday, a few main roads in the city centre will be closed.

Between 10am and 3pm on Monday, numerous busy streets in the city will be shut to traffic.

Aberdeen City Council announced that Union Street will be closed between Market Street and Broad Street on the day.

Other roads shut include:

  • King Street – between East and North Street and Castle Terrace
  • Market Street – between Hadden Street and Union Street
  • Broad Street – between Queen Street and Union Street

The bus gate on Broad Street will also be suspended during this time.

More road closures in place over the weekend can be found in our handy wrap-up piece here. 

King Charles to meet with refugees in Aberdeen

The King will be listening to challenges faced by refugees who have settled in the north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The announced road closures are due to King Charles attending a reception at the Town House in Aberdeen next week.

There he will meet with refugee families from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria who have settled in the north-east and hear about the challenges they have faced.

He will also have the chance to enjoy a musical performance from Dyce Primary School pupils and Robert Gordon University students.

The monarch’s visit follows after he and the Queen Consort travelled to Ballater on Tuesday and met with Aberdeenshire communities to thank them for their support following the Queen’s death.

